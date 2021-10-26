Qualcomm announces new Snapdragon 7, 6, and 4 Series SoCs

Qualcomm today introduced an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 778G chip from earlier this year. The new mid-range chip, called Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, is essentially the same as its predecessor but with boosted CPU and GPU performance. Along with the Snapdragon 778G Plus, Qualcomm has announced three more chips — the Snapdragon 695 5G, the Snapdragon 680 4G, and the Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G

Like the Snapdragon 778G, the new Snapdragon 778G Plus is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 670 CPU cores. But the new SoC can boost up to 2.5GHz, instead of 2.4GHz. The SoC also features the same Adreno 642L GPU, but Qualcomm claims that it offers 20% better performance than before. Other specifications, including AI capabilities, 5G modem, other wireless connectivity options, ISP, etc., remain unchanged.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

The new Snapdragon 695 5G is a step up from the Snapdragon 690 that Qualcomm unveiled back in June last year. The company says that the Snapdragon 695 5G offers support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G, up to 30% faster graphics rendering and 15% improved CPU performance compared to its predecessor. The SoC is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 660 CPU cores (up to 2.2GHz), and it packs the Adreno 619 GPU. Since the Snapdragon 695 5G offers mmWave 5G support, we expect to see more affordable Snapdragon 600 series 5G phones on Verizon.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G

The Snapdragon 680 4G is a new mobile platform for 4G smartphones that is built on the 6nm process. The SoC is based on Qualcomm’s Kryo 265 CPU cores and features the Adreno 610 GPU. It packs a Snapdragon X11 LTE modem, FastConnect 6100 Subsystem, Spectra 246 ISP, QC3 support. The chipset is geared towards budget-friendly devices that offer FHD+ displays at a peak 90Hz refresh rate.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G

Like the Snapdragon 778G Plus, the new Snapdragon 480 Plus is a slightly improved version of the Snapdragon 480 from earlier this year. It’s still an 8nm chip featuring Qualcomm’s Kryo 460 CPU cores and the Adeno 619 GPU, but it offers better CPU and GPU performance than the previous model. The chipset is designed for affordable 5G phones, and it features the Snapdragon X51 5G modem RF-system, support for FHD+ displays with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz, the Spectra 345 ISP, and QC4+ support.

We expect to see new devices featuring these SoCs from HMD Global, Honor, Motorola, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi in the coming months. For more details about these new mobile platforms, click on the links above to head to their respective product pages.