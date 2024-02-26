Key Takeaways Qualcomm launches AI Hub with 75 optimized models for on-device processing, available for developers today on various platforms.

LLaVA multimodal model running on Snapdragon X Elite can accept different inputs, showcasing Qualcomm's AI prowess.

Qualcomm aims to improve generative AI on Windows PCs, promising faster image generation compared to x86 counterparts.

AI is all the rage, and Qualcomm is absolutely no stranger to it. The company has been touting its prowess in the field for years at this point, banging the drum of superiority in its NPUs when it comes to on-device processing and image processing. Now the company is taking it a step further by launching its own AI Hub, a library of pre-optimized models for deployment on Snapdragon and Qualcomm platforms.

This library is packed full of more than 75 AI and generative AI models, including Whisper, ControlNet, Stable Diffusion, and Baichuan 7B. These are all optimized for on-device execution, with lower memory utilization and better power efficiency. They're built to take advantage of the specialized hardware in Qualcomm chips, including all cores within the AI engine. Developers will even be able to integrate these models into their applications.

These models are currently available today on the company's own site, on GitHub, and on Hugging Face. New models will also be added over time, and developers can start using them today on cloud-hosted devices by Qualcomm. Qualcomm is demonstrating its Large Language and Visual Assistant (LLaVA), a 7 billion parameter large multimodal model which can accept different inputs. This same LMM can run on a Windows PC powered by the Snapdragon X Elite.

Related Snapdragon X Elite vs Intel Core Ultra 7 155H: We ran the benchmarks Intel stole the show at CES, but Qualcomm was there to say it's still coming for them

On top of that, Qualcomm also demonstrated Low Rank Adaptation (LoRA) on an Android smartphone. Running Stable Diffusion, users are able to generate pictures on their phones, while LoRA reduces the number of trainable parameters. Other AI-powered features will be shown off at MWC on Xiaomi, Oppo, and Honor smartphones. In PCs, Qualcomm will also demonstrate how Windows machines with Snapdragon X Elite with GIMP will be able to use a Stable Diffusion plugin to generate images from within the program.

Qualcomm's efforts are aimed at making Windows PCs better when it comes to generative AI, claiming that it can generate images in under seven seconds, which it claims is three times faster than x86 counterparts. These features are all powered by Qualcomm-made platforms, but if they'll come to consumer devices remains to be seen. While the technology is powerful, it's often been the case that we've seen demonstrations on past Qualcomm platform releases without actually getting to see them in use by consumers.