Qualcomm might announce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus later this week

In a recent post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Qualcomm has announced that it will host a launch event later this week. The company says that it will showcase new products at the event, including next-gen SoCs, highlight new experiences, and forge new partnerships.

According to the announcement poster, the upcoming Qualcomm event in China is on May 20. It will kick off at 8 PM local time. At the moment, Qualcomm has not confirmed what it plans to showcase at the event, but it’s widely believed that the company will announce the highly-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus SoC for next-gen flagships. In addition, rumors has it that Qualcomm could also launch the mid-range Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 at the event.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus will be a minor update over the original Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It will likely be a 4nm chip like its predecessor, featuring the same CPU architecture. However, it might offer slight improvements on the GPU front. Recent leaks suggest that Motorola might be among the first OEMs to use the chip. It might make an appearance on the upcoming Motorola device codenamed Frontier.

On the other hand, the upcoming Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 will be a completely new chip. Recent leaks reveal that it will feature four Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The mid-range chipset will likely feature an Adreno 620 GPU, and it might debut with OPPO’s upcoming Reno8 series later this month. Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, the new Snapdragon 7 series chipset will likely be based on the 4nm manufacturing process. However, we’re not sure if it’ll be manufactured by TSMC or Samsung.

Currently, we have no further information about the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. But we’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we have more details about the upcoming Snapdragon 8 series and Snapdragon 7 series SoCs.

Source: Weibo