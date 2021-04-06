Qualcomm hires former HMD Global executive Juho Sarvikas for key position

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, left the company last month after helping create HMD in 2016. Sarvikas didn’t reveal at the time where he would head next, but now it has been revealed that he’s joining chip maker Qualcomm.

Jim Cathey, SVP and President of Qualcomm’s global operations, announced on Twitter that Juho Sarvikas is joining the company. Sarvikas will become the VP and President for the company’s North America business. He said on Twitter, “I’m really excited and look forward to joining the amazing #teamQualcomm.”

Thank you Jim. Honored, humbled, and energized! I’m really excited and look forward to joining the amazing #teamQualcomm 👊 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) April 5, 2021

Juho Sarvikas joined HMD Global during its creation in 2016 as Chief Product Officer, responsible for leading HMD’s engineering, design, and marketing teams. He later became Vice President of HMD Global’s North American operations while maintaining his role as CFO. Before joining HMD Global, he worked at Microsoft as the head of Nokia’s feature phone business, following eight years at Nokia’s original phone division in various management roles. Needless to say, he had a key role to play at all three places: Nokia, Microsoft, and HMD Global.

Juho Sarvikas could play a critical role in Qualcomm’s emerging presence as a consumer-facing brand, instead of just a chipset supplier. Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon Insiders program last month as a renewed marketing push, and rumors indicate the company may release its own Nintendo Switch-like game console. Sarvikas has a long history of managing consumer products from his time at Nokia, Microsoft, and HMD Global.