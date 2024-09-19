The PC industry in 2024 is probably the most interesting it's been in a long time. Qualcomm threw its hat in the ring with the Snapdragon X series processors, and it clearly had AMD and Intel shaking in their boots, as both quickly followed up with their own new lineups of chips.

But if you ask me, Qualcomm is still easily in the lead here, and I don't foresee that changing anytime soon.

Qualcomm totally changed the game

x86 can't catch up overnight

Close

There was a lot of build-up leading up to the launch of the Snapdragon X series of chips, with the amazing promises of efficiency and performance. At the same time, there were obvious questions about whether Qualcomm could deliver, because we'd heard promises of efficiency many times before.

But — lo and behold — Qualcomm delivered. I've only had the privilege of reviewing one Snapdragon X Elite laptop myself, but I've read many others, and one of the most consistent things is how performance is almost totally unaffected in balanced mode compared to high performance mode. These are laptops that are just fast when you need them to be, yet sip power when you don't. In my review of the Asus Vivobook S 15, it was the only time I've ever seen a laptop get the same (approximate) Geekbench score in best performance and in balanced mode alike.

Related Asus Vivobook S 15 review: It's almost everything I wanted in a laptop I love the Vivobook S 15, but I think I care about it more than Asus does.

AMD and Intel have both been promising big changes since then, but they still have to prove themselves, especially Intel. The announcement of Intel Core Ultra Series 2 sounds very promising, but we have to wait to find out if these processors can actually deliver the performance and battery life Intel has been claiming. Considering how many years these companies have had to prepare, you'd think that if the lack of efficiency could be fixed so quickly, it would have been before Qualcomm entered the scene. There are reasons to be skeptical.

AMD and Intel's alternatives are not cheap

Qualcomm is still offering more affordable options

Close

There's another big factor to this, though. Qualcomm knew that to compete with Intel and AMD, it had to offer different tiers of its product, and right out of the gate, we got multiple variants of the Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus. With that, we have laptops starting at around $1,000 featuring all these benefits, like instant wake, fantastic power efficiency, and a capable NPU that supports Copilot+. The Dell INspiron 14 Plus starts at $950 with the 10-core Snapdragon X Plus chip.

AMD responded quickly, sure, but the Ryzen AI 300 lineup only includes Ryzen 9 models, the top of the line. And in fact, when I met with AMD during IFA 2024, it was mentioned that Ryzen 7 and lower tiers would only be coming in 2025. The most prominent laptop with these chips right now is HP's OmniBook Ultra, and that costs $1,380 (at writing time, it's discounted to $1,100), and even then that's including a middle-of-the-road 2.2K display.

Intel's Lunar Lake lineup does include more chips, but once again, looking at the offerings on the table, we have the OmniBook Ultra Flip from HP, starting at $1,600 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 (keep in mind a Core Ultra 9 model also exists). The Asus Zenbook S 14 starts at $1,500, also with a Core Ultra 7. And again, this is without any guarantee that these chips can actually live up to what Qualcomm has already delivered or what Intel has promised.

Qualcomm is already getting ahead of the game again

The Snapdragon X Plus 8-core is going to be a big deal