Qualcomm’s future mobile SoCs will have an easier-to-follow branding

Qualcomm’s current mobile SoC branding lets buyers easily differentiate between a high-end Snapdragon SoC and a mid-range or entry-level SoC. However, differentiating between SoCs in the same series could prove to be a bit difficult for the average user. That’s because Qualcomm has switched up its naming convention a fair bit in the last few years and introduced a larger variety of products in each Snapdragon series. Thankfully, the company is aware of this issue and plans to simplify its SoC branding going forward.

Just days ahead of this year’s Snapdragon Tech Summit, Qualcomm has announced that it’s making some much-needed branding changes to modernize, streamline, and simplify its product portfolio. Starting with the upcoming Snapdragon flagship chip, the company will introduce the following changes:

The Qualcomm and Snapdragon brands are now separate. Snapdragon will be a standalone product brand going forward with specific ties to the Qualcomm brand where appropriate.

The Snapdragon branding will include new representative colors, including Midnight, Gunmetal, Nickel, Snapdragon Red, and Gold.

The iconic “fireball” logo will gain new prominence with new visual assets and other creative executions.

A new simplified and consistent naming structure for Snapdragon platforms, making it easier for buyers to discover and choose Snapdragon-powered devices. All mobile platforms will transition t a single-digit series and generation number, aligning with other product categories. This change will start with the upcoming Snapdragon 8-series platform.

Gold will be used across the Snapdragon portfolio to represent all premium-tier products.

5G will no longer be a part of the SoC branding, as 5G has now become ubiquitous across the Snapdragon portfolio and it’s a given.

All badges will be redesigned with a cleaner, modern, and straightforward look and feel.

Qualcomm’s automotive portfolio is now also Snapdragon branded at the platform and experience layer, e.g., Snapdragon Ride Platform and Snapdragon Digital Chassis.

At the moment, Qualcomm has not revealed the name of its next-gen flagship SoC. But given the new guidelines, it’s safe to assume that it will not be called the Snapdragon 898.

What do you think Qualcomm will end up calling its next-gen flagship SoC? Leave your guesses in the comments section below.