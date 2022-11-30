Qualcomm announced new CPU cores called Oryon at its Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui. Here's everything that you need to know about it.

At Qualcomm's Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, it announced Oryon. However, it didn't say too much else, such as what we can expect from the new CPU cores, precisely what they are, and so on. This left some people with questions, and fortunately, we have answers.

What is Qualcomm Oryon?

Oryon is the name of the CPU cores in certain upcoming chipsets from Qualcomm. What makes these different from the Kryo cores that the company is using now is that these are custom Arm cores.

Back in January 2021, Qualcomm bought a company called Nuvia. Nuvia was working on custom Arm silicon, and Qualcomm wanted that so it could better compete with Apple, which also makes custom chips. The reason that the messaging gets a little messy is because, well, Qualcomm doesn't want to say the word 'Nuvia' anymore.

Nuvia doesn't exist. When asked if Oryon was the Nuvia chip, a spokesperson said, "The creation of our custom CPU was started by Nuvia engineers while employed at Nuvia and, after the acquisition of Nuvia by Qualcomm Technologies, the custom CPU was completed by engineers at Qualcomm Technologies." That might sound like two different teams worked on it, but to be very clear, all that happened is that the Nuvia engineers became Qualcomm engineers.

The way Qualcomm's processors currently work is by licensing the cores from Arm. That's why you'll hear terms like Cortex-X3, Cortex-A715, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 when it comes to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. These are all cores that are designed by Arm. In MediaTek's Dimensity 9200, the performance core is also Cortex-X3, so in many ways, these CPUs are similar.

With Oryon, Qualcomm is using an architectural license. That means that Arm is going to license the instruction set to Qualcomm, which would be Armv9 at this point, and then Qualcomm builds the architecture on its own. There's no more Cortex cores, since Qualcomm is doing to be designing them itself. The only thing Oryon needs to do is speak the same language.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first time that Qualcomm has designed its own Arm processor, although it is the first one to be 64-bit. Back in the old days of the Snapdragon 800 and before that, Krait was developed using an architectural license. It was with the Snapdragon 808 and Snapdragon 810 that the San Diego firm switched to Arm designs with Cortex-A53 and Cortex-A57.

What Qualcomm Oryon is not

Qualcomm Oryon is not a product. It is not a chip, but instead it's just a component of a chip. In fact, it's more of a component of a component of a chipset, since it's just part of the CPU.

It's also not anything but a CPU core. For example, Oryon cores can't show up in the GPU or the DSP. That's not how it works. In fact, Qualcomm already makes a custom GPU and DSP with Adreno and Hexagon, respectively.

When Qualcomm first bought Nuvia, it said the first chip would begin sampling to OEMs in the second half of 2022, and we'd start seeing it in products in the second half of 2023. It doesn't seem to be moving quite as quickly as Qualcomm would have liked, although the company says that it's still on track to sample by the end of the year. But given the one-year timeframe before shipping and that the company is committed to not announce a chipset unless a product is ready to ship within 90 days, you can expect that the first SoC to include Oryon cores will be announced at next year's Snapdragon Summit, shipping in early 2024.

Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 reference design Snapdragon 8cx Reference Design

President and CEO Cristiano Amon has been talking about these custom chips since the company acquired Nuvia, and how they'll allow the company to compete with Apple Silicon. Unsurprisingly, that does mean that the first Oryon chipsets will be for computing, showing up in high-end Windows on Arm laptops. It's my understanding that this should be a significant hardware launch, wih a wide variety of OEMs included, including at least one that hasn't made a Windows on Arm laptop before.

Following that, Oryon is absolutely going to make its way to mobile, along with other verticals that Qualcomm covers. Being that the compute chipset will likely be announced at Snapdragon Summit 2023, it stands to reason that the Oryon mobile chipset will come in the form of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 at Snapdragon Summit 2024, but that's just an educated guess. And while Oryon will start out at the premium tier, it's likely that it will make its way across more of the portfolio.

Why you should care

As we've known since Quacomm acquired Nuvia, this is huge, and it's huge for the Windows ecosystem as a whole. One reason is that Qualcomm can now own the full stack of development of its processors. You see, licensing Arm's processor designs means that a good eight to 10 months before a new chipset is announced, we have a good idea of what kinds of cores will be included. With Qulcomm designing Oryon from the ground up, it can operate in the same way that Intel, AMD, and Apple do.

That means that it can sample Oryon-based chips with OEMs a good 12 to 18 months ahead of time like those companies want, and Qualcomm can keep them under lock and key until it's ready to unveil them. And just maybe, it will allow Qualcomm to have a big bang product launch like Intel and AMD have every year, where they launch new mobile processors at a show like CES, and there are a ton of laptops announced alongside them.

Snapdragon-powered Windows Dev Kit 2023

So, that's one reason you should care, that it allows Qualcomm to truly compete with rivals like Intel, AMD, and Apple by sharing a model. You should also care because these chips will unlock new capabilities in Windows laptops.

I recently wrote an op-ed about my general frustration with the Windows landscape. Ultimately, the things we want from PCs are performance, battery life, great thermals (everyone hates noisy fans), for it to work with all of our apps and peripherals, and a slim and light form factor. No one is doing all of those things. Intel and AMD have performance, but for battery life and fanless designs, you have to go Qualcomm. Compatibility is another area where x86, meaning Intel and AMD, wins.

In the overall computing landscape, the only one doing all of that is Apple. Apple's lineup of Macs with custom Arm processors have the performance you need to do any kind of creative work, battery life lasts all day, thermals are good enough to create devices that simply can't be done with an Intel processor, and of course, the Cupertino firm has enough control over its ecosystem that it was able to get apps and peripherals in line.

This is the kind of hardware we can expect to see from Qualcomm Oryon. We've already seen rumors of a 12-core chip that has eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, so the future is going to look pretty interesting. In short, the reason you should care about this is because it's the groundwork for Qualcomm to be behind some of the best laptops that hit the market in 2024.

And as mentioned above, Qualcomm Oryon will come to mobile as well. Of course, that's far enough away that there's no information on it right now.