Key Takeaways Qualcomm has reportedly approached Intel, offering to take it over.

Intel seems to have rejected the initial offer after the CEO announced how he would revive the company.

If Qualcomm took over Intel, it would have drastic effects on the CPU market.

Intel has had it very rough in the past few weeks, with the company losing 30% of its stock overnight in early August. Since then, Intel's CEO has come out and given a recovery plan for the company, but that hasn't stopped the vultures from circling. Now, it has come to light that Qualcomm didn't waste time to slide some money over the table toward Intel to see if it didn't mind a takeover.

Qualcomm queried Intel about a potential takeover "in recent days," claims sources

Image Credit: Qualcomm

As reported by the Wall Street Journal, sources familiar with the matter has reported that Qualcomm has tried to throw Intel a lifeline by offering to buy it up. It seems that Intel rejected the offer, given how the CEO made a speech on how they plan to get the company back on its feet, including separating the logistics part of Intel from the manufacturing sector to allow the latter to work with third-party companies. In fact, the CEO used the time to announce that Intel was working with Amazon AWS to help produce chips for the e-commerce giant.

However, it's unlikely that Qualcomm will let go of this chance to snap up a competitor. If Qualcomm is successful, it could mean huge things in the processor world. Right now, Qualcomm is trying to make a mark on the CPU industry with its Arm-based architecture and is already leading the way in efficient Windows laptops with its Snapdragon X Plus and Elite chips. If it managed to snap up Intel, it would have a huge influence over the CPU market, especially given that AMD's newest chips are failing to sell.

Will Intel give in and allow Qualcomm to take it over, or will it endure and rise from the ashes? It's very hard to say for sure, especially when we're sitting on the outside and trying to peek into Intel's inner workings. However, one thing's for sure; the next few years are going to be very interesting for the CPU market.