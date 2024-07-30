It's been a good number of years since 5G made its first splash in the mobile phone market, and it's slowly replacing the older technologies as the de facto for mobile data. In response, companies are developing entry-level devices that give people access to 5G speeds without breaking the bank. Now, Qualcomm is leading the push with its new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform, which it hopes will bring faster connections to people around the world, no matter their budget.

Qualcomm reveals the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

Image Credit: Qualcomm

In an emailed press release, Qualcomm has pulled back the curtain on the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform. It will be adopted first by Xiaomi, and the president of its India branch, Muralikrishnan B, has a lot of good things to say about it:

"We are excited to be working with Qualcomm Technologies to enable access to gigabit-fast connectivity for users. Many people have yet to experience the benefits of 5G, and thanks to Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, Xiaomi can bring 5G connectivity to a broader audience to help reshape the way the world connects and interacts.”

The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 mobile platform uses Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 5 as its wireless communications and comes with a Qualcomm Kryo CPU with two 2GHz performance cores and six 1.8Ghz efficiency cores. As such, while it may not win any awards as the best phone on the market, its focus on affordability will allow people on tight budgets to enjoy 5G speeds without spending a lot of money. As such, it'll be really interesting to see Xiaomi's first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 devices and what price point they'll come in at.