Qualcomm has unveiled several new SoCs at its ongoing Snapdragon Summit 2022 event in Hawaii. Along with the highly-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset for smartphones, the company has announced the Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for next-gen AR smart glasses and the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 and Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 for premium wireless audio gear.

The new Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 and Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 Sound Platforms follow the Qualcomm S3 and Qualcomm S5 Sound Platforms that the company announced at MWC earlier this year. Qualcomm claims that the new sound platforms are the company's "most advanced Bluetooth audio platform to date," featuring support for its Snapdragon Sound technology and optimized to work with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The audio platforms bring a host of new premium features to Snapdragon Sound, including spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking, improved lossless music streaming, and 48ms latency between phone and earbuds for lag-free gaming.

Along with these features, the Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 and Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 support third-gen Qualcomm Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation. The Adaptive ANC technology on the new audio platforms also includes an Adaptive Transparency mode with automatic speech detection. Talking about the latest audio chips, Qualcomm's VP and General Manager for Voice, Music & Wearables, James Chapman, said:

"The next-generation Qualcomm S5 and S3 platforms have been designed to deliver the rich features that consumers want most, while also delivering ultra-low power performance. We were first to deliver Lossless audio over Bluetooth and since then, we've continued to innovate. We know from our 2022 State of Sound consumer research that more than half of consumers say they will be seeking out support for spatial audio on their next set of wireless earbuds. I'm excited to say we are bringing support for spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking to Snapdragon Sound technologies, lossless audio for the new Bluetooth LE Audio specification, and even lower latency on our latest platforms."

Qualcomm has started sampling the new Qualcomm S5 Gen 2 and Qualcomm S3 Gen 2 Sound Platforms to OEMs, and you can expect to see them in commercial products in the second half of 2023.