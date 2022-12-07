Qualcomm today named Samsung the official smartphone partner for its multi-title mobile esports league, the Snapdragon Pro Series. As part of the partnership, the esports league will feature Samsung branding across multiple regions and competitors at certain levels will only use Galaxy devices featuring Snapdragon chips.

Snapdragon Pro Series competitors at the Mobile Challenge and Mobile Masters levels will exclusively use Samsung Galaxy devices at sanctioned competitions, starting with the upcoming Mobile Challenge finals at DreamHack Valencia later this month.

Speaking of the partnership, Stephanie Choi, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Marketing at Samsung, said, "We're committed to bringing high-performance Samsung Galaxy devices powered by Snapdragon to the hands of billions of gamers around the world to proote both camaraderie and competition. As the Official Smartphone Partner of the Snapdragon Pro Series, this announcement deepens our existing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and is an important step in our pursuit to advancing mobile technology in the esports world."

Although Samsung hasn't reveled which Galaxy devices will make an apperance on stage at upcoming Snapdragon Pro Series events, we expect the company to offer its flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to competitors. Both models feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and high refresh displays, making them great for mobile games. Samsung will likely switch over to the upcoming Galaxy S23 series following its announcement early next year, as it will pack with the newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

For the unaware, Snapdragon Pro Series hosts mobile esports events across multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, India, and Asia-Pacific, for popular games like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, PUBG Mobile, Asphalt 9 Legends, Brawl Stars, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Garena Free Fire, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, and PUBG New State Mobile.