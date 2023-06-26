Qualcomm's known for its impressive chipsets, with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors residing in some of the best Android smartphones released this year. But the company isn't just pouring all its resources into its top-end chip since it also produces processors like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Snapdragon, which provide power for mid-range devices. Now, Qualcomm is debuting its latest processor for lower-range devices with the announcement of its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform.
While products are not being announced today, we expect this SoC to arrive in some lower-end mobile devices slated to arrive this year. Despite being a lower-end chip, it packs many features that will greatly improve the capabilities of upcoming affordable smartphones and should be an exciting addition to the Snapdragon lineup.
Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Specifications
Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450)
CPU
GPU
Display
Memory
ISP
Modem
Charging
Connectivity
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 series processor will sit at the bottom of Qualcomm's line, but aims to provide all the things that are necessary when it comes to a mobile processor in 2023. The chipset provides good performance in everyday tasks and will provide display support for a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.
The SoC will also offer blazing-fast internet speeds with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 5. Perhaps this chipset's strongest point will come from its efficiency, promising long battery life and Quick Charge technology that can have a mobile device charged up from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes. Another highlight is the chipset's photography prowess with blur and noise reduction, electronic image stabilization, along with some AI magic for low-light situations.
With all that said, Qualcomm is only providing this chip to manufacturers, so it'll be up to them to create captivating and affordable products. As of now, we have heard rumors that Xiaomi might be releasing a handset powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, but we will have just to wait and see.