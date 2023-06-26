Qualcomm's known for its impressive chipsets, with its flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors residing in some of the best Android smartphones released this year. But the company isn't just pouring all its resources into its top-end chip since it also produces processors like the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Snapdragon, which provide power for mid-range devices. Now, Qualcomm is debuting its latest processor for lower-range devices with the announcement of its Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 mobile platform.

While products are not being announced today, we expect this SoC to arrive in some lower-end mobile devices slated to arrive this year. Despite being a lower-end chip, it packs many features that will greatly improve the capabilities of upcoming affordable smartphones and should be an exciting addition to the Snapdragon lineup.

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2: Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 (SM4450) CPU Kryo CPU

64-bit architecture

2 performance cores, up to 2.2 GHz

6 efficiency cores, up to 2 GHz GPU Adreno GPU

Vulkan 1.1

OpenGL ES 3.2

OpenCL 2.0

Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder Display FHD+ @ 120 Hz

HD+ (900 x 1600 @ 120 Hz) Memory LP-DDR5x memory up to 3200 MHz

LP-DDR4x memory up to 2133 MHz ISP Dual 12-bit Spectra ISPs

Up to 108MP photo capture Up to 16MP + 16MP dual camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag Up to 32MP single camera with 30 FPS Zero Shutter Lag Up to 108MP photo capture 1080p single video capture @ 60 FPS 1080p dual video capture @ 30 FPS Slow-motion video capture 720p @ 120 FPS

Modem Snapdragon X61 5G Modem Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Connectivity Location: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Calileo, NavIC, QZSS

Wi-Fi 5: 2.4GHz/5GHz

Bluetooth: Version: 5.1

Source: Qualcomm

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 series processor will sit at the bottom of Qualcomm's line, but aims to provide all the things that are necessary when it comes to a mobile processor in 2023. The chipset provides good performance in everyday tasks and will provide display support for a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

The SoC will also offer blazing-fast internet speeds with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 5. Perhaps this chipset's strongest point will come from its efficiency, promising long battery life and Quick Charge technology that can have a mobile device charged up from 0 to 50% in just 15 minutes. Another highlight is the chipset's photography prowess with blur and noise reduction, electronic image stabilization, along with some AI magic for low-light situations.

With all that said, Qualcomm is only providing this chip to manufacturers, so it'll be up to them to create captivating and affordable products. As of now, we have heard rumors that Xiaomi might be releasing a handset powered by the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, but we will have just to wait and see.