The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 will bring some premium features to affordable smartphones

Qualcomm adopted a new naming scheme for its flagship smartphone SoCs last year to make the branding easier to follow. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was the first SoC to launch with the new branding, and it was followed by the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 this year. As seen in a recent leak, Qualcomm is now extending the branding to its budget-friendly chipsets, starting with the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1

The new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 follows the Snapdragon 695 from last year. It brings several improvements to the table, including up to 35% improved GPU performance and up to 40% improved CPU performance.

Although Qualcomm has not shared all details about its architecture, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a 4nm chip with an octa-core Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2.2GHz. It also packs an unspecified Adreno GPU with Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, and OpenCL 2.0 FP API support. The GPU offers HDR gaming support, a hardware-accelerated H.256 and VP9 decoder, and HDR Playback Codec support for HLG. In addition, the chipset supports up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM clocked at 2750MHz and UFS 3.1 storage.

The SoC includes a dedicated 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine with the always-on 3rd Gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub and the next-gen Qualcomm Hexagon Tensor Accelerator (HTA) for improved AI network performance. It’s the first chip in the Snapdragon 6 series to feature the 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.

Like the Snapdragon 695, the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is a 5G capable chip. It features the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system that offers support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity, 5G PowerSave 2.0 for better power efficiency, and global 5G multi-SIM support.

Once again, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 is the first SoC in the Snapdragon 6 series to feature the Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF system. It is also the first to come with Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6700 system, which brings Wi-Fi 6E support and Bluetooth 5.2 with LE Audio.

For your imaging needs, the chipset packs a Qualcomm Spectra 12-bit Triple ISP with support for up to three 13MP cameras, a 25MP+16MP dual camera system, or a single 48MP camera. The ISP also offers 4K HDR video capture at 30FPS, slow-mo 720p video capture at 240FPS, hardware-based multi-frame noise reduction, and AI-based face detection, auto-focus, and auto-exposure.

Other noteworthy features include Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support for fast charging, dual-frequency GNSS (L1/L5), Sensor-Assisted Positioning, and up to FHD+ 120Hz on-device display support.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 follows the Snapdragon 480 Plus from last year. It brings several improvements, including up to 10% improved GPU performance and up to 15% better CPU performance.

Like with the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, Qualcomm has not shared all details about its architecture. But the company has confirmed that the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is a 6nm chip featuring a 64-bit Kryo CPU clocked at up to 2GHz and an unspecified Adreno GPU with Vulkan 1.1, OpenGL ES 3.2, and OpenCL 2.0 API support. The chipset also gets LPDDR4X memory support at up to 2133MHz, along with eMMC 5.1 and UFS 2.2 storage support.

While the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 doesn’t get Qualcomm’s 7th Gen AI Engine, the chipset does feature 5G support thanks to the Snapdragon X51 5G Modem-RF system. In addition, it gets the Qualcomm FastConnect 6200 System, which brings Wi-Fi 5 support and Bluetooth 5.2.

The Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 is the first Snapdragon 4 series chipset to feature a Qualcomm Spectra 12-bit Triple ISP with Multi-frame Noise Reduction (MFNR) and Triple Concurrent photo and video capture. Devices featuring the chip can offer up to three 13MP cameras, a 25MP + 13MP dual camera system, or a single 32MP camera. The ISP also enables 1080p Single Video Capture at 60FPS, 1080p Dual Video Capture at 30FPS, 720p Slow Motion Video capture at 120FPS, and HEIC Photo capture.

Other noteworthy features include Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support for fast charging, dual-frequency GNSS (L1/L5), Sensor-Assisted Positioning, and up to FHD+ 120Hz on-device display support.

At the moment, Qualcomm has not shared the availability details for these new chips. The company has not announced the names of the OEM partners who will use the new chips in upcoming smartphones either. We’ll update this post with all relevant details as soon as they become available.

What do you think of the new Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoCs? Are you looking forward to devices featuring the new chips? Let us know in the comments section below.