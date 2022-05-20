The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 borrows quite a few premium features from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 series
Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset for smartphones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The new SoC brings minor improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, including CPU and GPU performance benefits and better power efficiency. Along with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm has launched a highly-anticipated chipset for mid-range devices — the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.
The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a mid-range 5G chip built on Samsung’s 4nm process. It follows the Snapdragon 778G from last year and offers significant performance benefits. Before we get into the nitty-gritty, though, here’s a quick look at its specifications.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Specifications
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|CPU
|
|GPU
|
|Display
|
|AI
|
|Memory
|LPDDR5 @3200Mhz, 16GB
|ISP
|
|Modem
|
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
|Connectivity
|Location: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable
Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900; Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6; 2.4/5GHz/6GHz Bands; 20/40/80/160 MHz Channels; DBS (2×2 + 2×2), WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO
Bluetooth: Version 5.3, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LE audio
|Manufacturing Process
|4nm Samsung Foundry
Like the Snapdragon 778G, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 targets the premium mid-range smartphone segment, offering impressive performance at a relatively affordable price. The SoC packs an octa-core Kryo CPU consisting of one Cortex-A710 Prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex-A710 Performance cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores clocked at 1.8Ghz. The CPU is paired with an Adreno GPU, but Qualcomm’s press kit doesn’t provide any details about it. Qualcomm claims this combination results in over 20 percent faster graphics rendering than its predecessor.
Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also features Qualcomm’s 7th Gen AI engine. It offers up to 30 percent improved AI performance compared to the 6th Gen AI engine found on older Snapdragon 7 series chipsets.
Other noteworthy improvements include Qualcomm’s Spectra Triple 14-bit image signal processor (ISP), the Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, a dedicated Trust Management Engine, Android Ready SE for digital car keys and IDs, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.
Qualcomm says commercial devices based on the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform from leading OEMs like Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi will hit the market starting in Q2 2022. This means that we can expect some OEMs to launch new devices featuring the latest mid-range chipset before the end of next month.