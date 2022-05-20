The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 borrows quite a few premium features from Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 series

Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset for smartphones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The new SoC brings minor improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, including CPU and GPU performance benefits and better power efficiency. Along with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, Qualcomm has launched a highly-anticipated chipset for mid-range devices — the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 is a mid-range 5G chip built on Samsung’s 4nm process. It follows the Snapdragon 778G from last year and offers significant performance benefits. Before we get into the nitty-gritty, though, here’s a quick look at its specifications.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1: Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 CPU Qualcomm Kryo CPU 1x ARM Cortex-A710 Prime core @2.4GHz 3x ARM Cortex-A710 Performance cores @2.36GHz 4x ARM Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores @1.8GHz

GPU Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display On-device display support: FHD+ @144Hz QHD+ @60Hz

Maximum external display support: up to QHD+ @60Hz

10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut

HDR10 and HDR10+

Demura and subpixel rendering for OLED Uniformity AI 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine

Qualcomm Hexagon Processor Fused AI Accelerator Hexagon Tensor Accelerator Hexagon Vector eXtensions Hexagon Scalar Accelerator Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16) Support for all precision (INT8, INT16, FP16)

Third-gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub Memory LPDDR5 @3200Mhz, 16GB ISP Qualcomm Spectra Triple 14-bit ISP Up to 2.5 Gigapixels per second computer vision ISP Up to 25MP triple camera @ 30FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 64+20MP dual camera @ 30FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 84MP single camera @ 30FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 200 Megapixel Photo Capture

Video capture: 4K HDR @30FPS; Slow-mo capture at 720p @480FPS; HDR10+, HDR10, HLC Modem Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF System

Downlink: Up to 4.4Gbps

Modes: SA, NSA, FDD, TDD

mmWave: 4 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

sub-6 GHz: 4×4 MIMO Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Connectivity Location: GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC capable Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900; Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6; 2.4/5GHz/6GHz Bands; 20/40/80/160 MHz Channels; DBS (2×2 + 2×2), WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO Bluetooth: Version 5.3, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LE audio Manufacturing Process 4nm Samsung Foundry

Like the Snapdragon 778G, the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 targets the premium mid-range smartphone segment, offering impressive performance at a relatively affordable price. The SoC packs an octa-core Kryo CPU consisting of one Cortex-A710 Prime core clocked at 2.4GHz, three Cortex-A710 Performance cores clocked at 2.36GHz, and four Cortex-A510 Efficiency cores clocked at 1.8Ghz. The CPU is paired with an Adreno GPU, but Qualcomm’s press kit doesn’t provide any details about it. Qualcomm claims this combination results in over 20 percent faster graphics rendering than its predecessor.

Like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 also features Qualcomm’s 7th Gen AI engine. It offers up to 30 percent improved AI performance compared to the 6th Gen AI engine found on older Snapdragon 7 series chipsets.

Other noteworthy improvements include Qualcomm’s Spectra Triple 14-bit image signal processor (ISP), the Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, a dedicated Trust Management Engine, Android Ready SE for digital car keys and IDs, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Qualcomm says commercial devices based on the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform from leading OEMs like Honor, OPPO, and Xiaomi will hit the market starting in Q2 2022. This means that we can expect some OEMs to launch new devices featuring the latest mid-range chipset before the end of next month.