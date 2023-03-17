Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Qualcomm's biggest release of the year is always its flagship chipsets, but arguably the most important release is its range of mid-range chips. Most people aren't buying flagship phones, but they want a device that will still last a number of years and be reasonably powerful for most of what they want to do. That's why the Snapdragon 7 series exists, and the company has just announced the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2.

First and foremost, to allay any confusion, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 is the first second-generation Snapdragon 7 series chipset; in other words, there wasn't a "base" Snapdragon 7 Gen 2. Qualcomm tells me this is because it's changing how it names its chipsets: the '+' symbol no longer represents a minor improvement over a previous chipset, but rather, it "represents platforms that sit at the top of their tier/series." The company also made sure to note that while it can't comment on if there would be a base 7 Gen 2 or not, in this scenario, there can be one.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2: Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 (sm7475)

CPU

  • 1x Kryo (Arm Cortex X2-based) Prime core @ 2.91GHz
  • 3x Kryo (Arm Cortex A710-based) Performance cores @ 2.49GHz
  • 4x Kryo (Arm Cortex A510-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz
  • ARM Cortex v9

GPU

  • Adreno GPU
  • Vulkan 1.1
  • Select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features
  • Adreno Frame Motion Engine
  • Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AV1

Display

  • Maximum On-Device Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz/QHD+ @ 120Hz
  • Maximum External Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz
    • 10-bit color
    • HDR10, HDR10+

AI

  • Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Hexagon Direct Link
  • AI Engine
  • Qualcomm Sensing Hub
    • Dual AI processors for audio and sensors
    • Always-sensing camera

Memory

LPDDR5 @ 3200 MHz

ISP

  • Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP
  • Up to 200MP photo capture
    • Up to 32 MP triple camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag
    • Up to 64+36 MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag
    • Up to 108 MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag
    • Up to 200 MP Photo Capture

Modem

  • Snapdragon X62 5G Modem

Charging

Qualcomm Quick Charge 5

Connectivity

  • Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, Dual Frequency GNSS support
  • Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900; Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6; 2.4/5GHz/6GHz
  • Bands; 20/40/80/160 MHz Channels; DBS (2x2 + 2x2), TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO
  • Bluetooth: Version 5.3, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LE audio

Manufacturing Process

4nm TSMC

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 packs specifications that seem to poise it as a bit of a downgrade from last year's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, but on TSMC's fabrication process. It has the same core layout but at a lower clock frequency, though the company didn't share many details about the GPU. It's just an "Adreno" GPU, which doesn't tell us a whole lot of where it sits in the wider Snapdragon portfolio. All Qualcomm says is that it "boasts up to 2x improved performance", presumably when compared to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Qualcomm Reference Design -1

Other noteworthy improvements include Qualcomm's Spectra Triple 18-bit image signal processor (ISP), the Snapdragon X62 5G modem-RF system, a dedicated Trust Management Engine, Android Ready SE for digital car keys and IDs, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Most of these features were also in the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, and there's no Wi-Fi 7 support or a newer 5G modem.

Qualcomm says commercial devices based on the new Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform from OEMs like Redmi and Realme will devices using this chipset expected to arrive this month.