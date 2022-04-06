Leak reveals details of Qualcomm’s next Snapdragon 7 series SoC

Qualcomm is reportedly gearing up to launch a new mid-range Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Although the company hasn’t released any official information about the SoC, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station claims it will feature ARM Cortex-A710 and Cortex-A510 cores.

In a recent post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, Digital Chat Station says that the upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chipset will be based on the 4nm manufacturing process. But it isn’t clear if it will be manufactured by TSMC or Samsung. The octa-core chipset will reportedly feature four Cortex-A710 performance cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset will also pack an Adreno 662 GPU.

Based on these leaked specifications, we suspect that the upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chip could be a premium mid-tier offering positioned right below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. For the unaware, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also uses Cortex-A710 performance and Cortex-A510 efficiency cores. But it swaps out one of the Cortex-A710 cores with a more powerful Cortex-X2 core, giving it a significant performance advantage.

The Snapdragon 7 series chip might not be as capable in graphically intensive tasks, however, as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 features a more powerful Adreno 730 GPU. It could be at par (or better) than the older Snapdragon 888 in terms of graphical performance, which packed an Adreno 660 GPU. But we can’t be sure of that either until we get our hands on a device featuring the new chip. Given that Qualcomm is yet to make an official announcement, it could be months before phones featuring the upcoming chip hit the shelves.

The upcoming Snapdragon 7 series chip could be called the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, based on Qualcomm’s new simplified branding. However, we have no confirmation from Qualcomm regarding the branding at the moment. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more details about the upcoming mid-range SoC.

Source: Weibo