Alleged Snapdragon 775 leak details Qualcomm’s next upper mid-range SoC

Qualcomm captures a good part of the Android smartphone market, and for good reason. The company offers a rather extensive portfolio of SoC options to phone OEMs, starting from the budget options that we see on Android Go devices, all the way up to the flagship 8xx series SoC that we see on top-tier Android smartphones. Of this wide portfolio, SoCs like the Snapdragon 765 and 765G stand out, as they offer features seen in flagship-tier products while maintaining a lower price and better value proposition. Qualcomm is preparing to launch a successor to the Snapdragon 765, and a new leak has shed light on the alleged Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 and its key specifications.

According to images from an internal Qualcomm document obtained leaked by Telegram channel XiaomiUI (which is not affiliated with Xiaomi or MIUI), Qualcomm is working on the SM7350 Platform, which could be marketed as the Snapdragon 775. The leaked images appear to be part of internal documents that offer a high-level overview of the new SM7350 (Snapdragon 775) SoC platform. The documents also show a high-level feature comparison with its predecessor, the SM7250 (Snapdragon 765), a platform application map, and more. Our own sources verified the content of this document but said that the images come from an earlier revision that is out of date, so take some of these details with a small grain of salt.

Here’s a summary of what can possibly be expected on the Snapdragon 775 based on the leaked docs:

The Snapdragon 775 may be fabricated on a 5nm process, which would be an upgrade from the 7nm EUV fabrication process from Samsung used for the Snapdragon 765. The SoC is said to have a new Kryo 6-series CPU core setup, though we’ll likely have to wait for an official announcement to know the exact core configuration. The SoC is also said to support either LPDDR5 RAM @ 3200 MHz or LPDDR4X RAM @ 2400 MHz RAM, and up to UFS 3.1 storage. The Spectra 570 ISP on the Snapdragon 775 may be able to support up to three 28MP cameras simultaneously. For video recording, it could support recording at 4K 60fps. Connectivity options for the Snapdragon 775 are said to be centered around LTE Cat 18 and support for mmWave 5G alongside VoNR, NR CA, SA, and NSA support. You may also get 802.11ax Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6E, 2×2 MIMO, and 256 QAM. The SoC will also support the WCD9380 and WCD9385 audio chips.

There’s no confirmation from Qualcomm on when the Snapdragon 775 will launch or if a product under this name actually exists. But there’s growing evidence that it does, and seeing the reception of the Snapdragon 765 and 765G, there’s bound to be a successor. Yes, the Snapdragon 768G is a “successor”, but it’s pretty just much an overclocked version of the 765G and was only seen in a handful of devices like the Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition in China. This new SM7350 processor could make its way to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G, and that combination would make for a befitting option in the “mid-premium” category in 2021.

What are your thoughts on the Snapdragon 775 as per these leaks? Let us know in the comments below!