The new Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G is a fitting successor to the Snapdragon 765G

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 series is a relatively recent entry in the company’s chipset portfolio. Introduced in 2018 to bridge the gap between the Snapdragon 6xx and 8xx series, the 7xx lineup combines some of the premium features from the company’s top-tier chips in an affordable package. Since its release, the Snapdragon 7xx series has become a go-to choice for many budget-friendly and premium mid-range smartphones. The Snapdragon 765G, in particular, has had great success, having featured on popular phones such as OnePlus Nord, OPPO Reno 5, Mi 10 Lite, Vivo V20 Pro, Nokia 8.3, to name but a few. Seeing just how big of a hit the Snapdragon 765G turned out to be, it was only natural that Qualcomm would follow up with a proper successor. And that’s exactly what the company is doing with the release of the brand new Snapdragon 780G.

The Snapdragon 780G is a direct successor to the Snapdragon 765 / 765G and brings along a multitude of improvements over its predecessor, including a triple ISP, a new CPU architecture, faster connectivity, and much more.

Specifications Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G CPU Kryo 475 CPU cores (up to 2.4GHz) Kryo 670 CPU cores (up to 2.4GHz) GPU Adreno 620

Vulkan 1.1 H.265 (HEVC) and VP9 decoder HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG

Adreno 642 Vulkan 1.1 Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features HDR Gaming (10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut) H.265 and VP9 decoder HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Display Maximum On-Device Display Support: FHD+ @ 120Hz

Maximum External Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz

HDR support

10-bit color depth

DisplayPort over USB Type-C support Maximum On-Device Display Support: FHD+ @ 144Hz

Maximum External Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz

10-bit color depth, Rec 2o20 color gamut

HDR10 and HDR10+ support

10-bit color depth

DisplayPort over USB Type-C support AI 5th gen AI Engine

Hexagon 696 processor

Qualcomm Sensing Hub

5.5 TOPS performance 6th gen AI Engine

Hexagon 770 processor

Qualcomm Sensing Hub (2nd gen)

12 TOPS performance Memory LPDDR4 (2133MHz)

Up to 12GB RAM LPDDR4 (2133MHz)

Up to 16GB RAM ISP Dual 14-bit Spectra 355 ISP

Single camera: Up to 36MP with ZSL

Dual camera: Up to 22MP with ZSL

Video capture: 4K HDR @ 30 fps Slow-motion up to [email protected] fps HDR10, HDR10+, HLG

Triple 14-bit Spectra 570 ISP

Single camera: Up to 84MP with Zero Shutter Lag (ZSL)

Dual camera: Up to 64MP + 20MP with ZSL

Triple camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL

Low light photography architecture

Multi-frame and stagged HDR sensor support

Video capture: 4K HDR Slow-motion up to [email protected] fps HDR10+, HDR10, HLG

Modem Snapdragon X52 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem

Downlink: 3.7Gbps (5G), 1.2Gbps (4G LTE)

sub-6 GHz: 100MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO Snapdragon X53 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem

Downlink: 3.3Gbps (5G)

sub-6 GHz: 100MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ Connectivity Qualcomm FastConnect 6200

WiFI 6 ready

2.4GHz / 5GHz bands

TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0, aptX TWS, and Adaptive Qualcomm FastConnect 6900

WiFI 6E, WiFI 6

2.4GHz, 5GHz, 6GHz bands

8×8 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth 5.2, aptX suite

Dual Bluetooth antenna

Snapdragon Sound compatible Manufacturing process 7nm EUV from Samsung 5nm process

CPU

Starting with the most important aspect, CPU, we are seeing some rather big changes here. While the Snapdragon 765G and 768G both used Kryo 475 cores, the Snapdragon 780G uses much more powerful Kryo 670 CPU cores clocked at up to 2.4GHz frequency. Qualcomm says the new CPU architecture provides up to 40% performance uplift when compared to the previous generation. Qualcomm’s press material didn’t go into the nitty-gritty of core cluster and other details, but the chip is likely employing the combination of ARM Cortex-A78 cores and Cortex-A55 cores. The Snapdragon 780G is built on a 5nm process which should provide a minor efficiency boost over the previous 7nm EUV process.

GPU

Moving to the graphics and gaming side of things, the Snapdragon 780G comes with Adreno 642 GPU, a step up from Adreno 620 on the Snapdragon 765G. It also includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features suite, which offers various gaming enhancements such as Game Smoother, Fast Loader, Game Network Latency Manager, Jank Reducer, and so on. With increased GPU might, the chipset can now also handle displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, enabling affordable gaming phones to push beyond the 120Hz ceiling.

Camera

The Snapdragon 780G features Spectra 570, a triple Image Signal Processor capable of taking photos from three different camera sensors simultaneously. The ISP supports up to three 25MP sensors in a triple camera setup, up to 64MP + 20MP sensors in a dual-camera setup, and up to 84MP single camera. The chip also comes with a new low-light photography architecture, which we are told brings drastic improvements to ultra-low light photography. Just like its predecessor, the Snapdragon 780G also supports 4K HDR, HDR10+, and HLG video capture.

Connectivity

The Snapdragon 780G also boasts impressive connectivity capabilities, featuring Qualcomm’s top-tier FastConnect 6900 system — which has so far only featured on chips like Snapdragon 888 and 865+, along with Snapdragon X53 5G modem. With an upgraded modem and connectivity system, the chip offers up to 3.3Gbps maximum throughput on 5G, WiFI 6E support with up to 3.6Gbps peak download speeds, support for 2.4GHz/5GHz/6GHz bands, dual SIM 5G, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, and more. You also get Bluetooth 5.2 along with support for the Snapdragon Sound platform.

AI

AI performance is also getting a serious boost. The Snapdragon 780G comes with the 6th gen Qualcomm AI Engine and a new Hexagon 770 processor capable of delivering up to 12 TOPS (trillions of operations) performance.

Meanwhile, the new 2nd gen Qualcomm Sensing Hub greatly reduces power consumption in voice calls while also enabling background noise cancellation for a better calling experience.

Availability

Devices featuring the new Snapdragon 780G chipset are expected to hit the shelves in Q2 2021. In the backdrop of flagship prices reaching new heights and Qualcomm struggling to produce enough stock of Snapdragon 888 chips, the Snapdragon 780G could prove to be a good option for premium mid-range devices.