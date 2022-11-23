After announcing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at the Snapdragon Summit earlier this month, Qualcomm has quietly launched a new mid-range chipset. The new Snapdragon 7 series SoC succeeds the Snapdragon 778G Plus from last year and brings minor performance improvements. The new Snapdragon 782G doesn't follow Qualcomm's updated branding, likely because it doesn't feature the same improvements as the more premium Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

The Snapdragon 782G is a 6nm chipset featuring an octa-core CPU and an Adreno 642L GPU. It has the same core layout as the Snapdragon 778G Plus, with one Arm Cortex-A78-based Prime Core, three Arm Cortex-78-based performance cores, and four Arm Cortex-A55-based efficiency cores.

However, Qualcomm has boosted the Prime Core by 200MHz, and it's now clocked at 2.7GHz. Thanks to this, the SoC offers a 5% improvement in CPU performance. Qualcomm also claims that the Adreno 642L GPU on the new chipset is 10% faster than the Snapdragon 778G Plus' GPU. Besides these changes, the Snapdragon 782G is more or less the same as the Snapdragon 778G Plus. It features a Snapdragon X53 5G modem, Qualcomm FastConnect 6700, the Spectra 570L ISP with up to 200MP single camera support, and 4K HDR10+ display support at up to 4K 60Hz or FHD+ 144Hz. Check out the screenshot below for the complete specifications.

Currently, Qualcomm hasn't revealed when devices featuring the new Snapdragon 782G will hit the market. The company hasn't shared the names of OEM partners working on devices with the new SoC either. We expect Snapdragon 782G-powered devices to land in the coming months, and we'll make sure to let you know as soon as that happens.

