Qualcomm is working on a new Snapdragon 7c chipset for mid-range PCs

Last week, a report from WinFuture claimed Qualcomm is working on a newer and more powerful chipset for PCs, one that’s likely an update to the second-gen Snapdragon 8cx. Now, new information says that might not be the only new PC chipset that the company is working on. If a new report from WinFuture is true, then Qualcomm is also working on a new octa-core processor that will be launched under the Snapdragon 7 series, which will also be made specifically for laptops and 2-in-1 PCs. This one is expected to be a successor to the Snapdragon 7c, which means it will most likely end up in Chromebooks and Windows 10 on ARM laptops.

The newly leaked chip has an internal model number SC7295 and is reportedly similar to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series chipset for smartphones, specifically the upcoming Snapdragon SM7350. This is expected to launch as the upcoming Snapdragon 775 on an upcoming Xiaomi device. The clock rates and core architecture on the SC7295 suggest that this chipset could end-up in PCs. According to the developer tests cited by WinFuture, the new chipset features a maximum clock speed of 2.7GHz. Notably, these speeds are only achievable by one of the four “Gold” cores, while the other high-end cores run at a maximum speed of 2.4GHz. The other four cores are expected to be power-saving cores that will have simpler and lighter tasks offloaded to them, and these have a maximum clock speed of 1.8Ghz. Take all of the above information with a pinch of salt as there is no confirmation on when or if this chipset will make its way to a PC near you.

Qualcomm is also said to be working on a more powerful chipset for PCs that could come without power-saving cores and instead include two clusters of high-performance cores clocked at different speeds. The Snapdragon SC8280XP, one of the two variants being tested, allegedly has four high-end “Gold +” cores clocked at 2.7GHz paired with four more high-end “Gold” cores clocked at 2.43Ghz.