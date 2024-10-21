Qualcomm debuted its Oryon cores with the Snapdragon X Elite back in 2023, but the company has been talking about those cores since 2022. They're custom Arm core designs rather than the off-the-shelf cores that Qualcomm typically used from Arm, but the strategy of custom Arm cores isn't a new one. Apple has famously operated in the same way with its own M chips and Bionic chips, with a recent example being that the M3 appears to be a hybrid of the A17 Pro Bionic and the A16 Bionic. Now Qualcomm is following a similar strategy, and its Oryon cores are coming to mobile with the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite (SM8750-AB) CPU 2x Prime cores @ 4.32GHz 12MB L2, 192KB L1

6x Performance cores @ 3.53GHz 12MB L2, 128KB L1

3x Kryo (ARM Cortex A720-based) Performance cores @ 3.2GHz

2x Kryo (ARM Cortex A720-based) Performance cores @ 3.0GHz

2x Kryo (ARM Cortex A520-based) Efficiency cores @ 2.3GHz

50% faster performance

44% more power-efficient GPU New Adreno

Snapdragon Elite Gaming

Snapdragon Shadow Denoiser

Adreno Frame Motion Engine

Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, AV1

40% faster graphics rendering

40% more power-efficient Display Maximum On-Device Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz/QHD+ @ 240Hz

Maximum External Display Support: 8K @ 30Hz 10-bit color, VRR HDR10, HDR10+, HDR vivid, Dolby Vision

AI Hexagon DSP with Hexagon Vector eXtensions, Hexagon Tensor Accelerator, Hexagon Scalar Accelerator, Hexagon Direct Link

AI Engine

Qualcomm Sensing Hub Dual micro NPUs for audio and sensors Dual always-sensing ISPs INT4, INT8, INT16, FP16 Mixed precision (INT8+INT16)

45% faster AI performance

45% performance per watt improvement Memory LPDDR5X @ 5300MHz, 24GB ISP Triple 18-bit Spectra ISP

Up to 320MP photo capture

Single camera: Up to 108MP with ZSL @ 30 FPS

Triple camera: Up to 48 MP with ZSL @ 30 FPS

Video capture: 4K HDR @ 120 fps; Slow motion up to 1080p@480 fps; HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, HEVC Modem Snapdragon X80 5G Modem

Downlink: 10 Gbps

Uplink: 3.5 Gbps

Modes: 5G NR, NR-DC, EN-DC, LTE, CBRS, WCDMA, LAA, GSM/EDGE, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS)

mmWave: 8 carriers, 2x2 MIMO

sub-6 GHz: 4x6 MIMO Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Connectivity Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, Dual Frequency GNSS support

Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 7800; Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6; 2.4/5GHz/6GHz

Bands; 20/40/80/160 MHz Channels; DBS (2x2 + 2x2), TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO

Bluetooth: Version 5.4, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LE audio Manufacturing Process 3nm

Oryon comes to mobile

We expected it for a long time

While it only made sense that Qualcomm would eventually want to bring Oryon to mobile, it's finally happened, and it looks like it brings some pretty big improvements. Not only does do we see a pretty large performance and efficiency uplift, but we also see a rather unique core configuration for Qualcomm. With two prime cores and six performance cores, there's a lot of power that the CPU is capable of outputting that Qualcomm never tried to do when it used Arm designs. On top of that, there are big graphics improvements, with a 40% performance and efficiency uplift seen as well.

What's especially interesting is that, because these cores are all-new, Qualcomm will have had to rebuild many aspects of the SoC from the ground up. It's not just new cores; it's a new everything, and it's all linked into the work that Qualcomm has been doing for Snapdragon X Elite in laptops, too. There really isn't anything we can compare it to, as it's obviously very different to past Qualcomm chips, and we can't say for certain how much it will stack up against Snapdragon X Elite laptops. They share DNA, but it's not clear how much yet.

Qualcomm is saying that in Geekbench, the Snapdragon X Elite on the company's reference device should score in and around 3221 for single-threaded and 10426 for multi-threaded, which is a pretty big deal if it turns out to be the case. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, for context, scored around 2400 and 7500 in those respective categories, so it's a pretty big deal when it manages to make such a large leap.

Of course, those leaps aren't possible every generation, and this time around is simply because of the leap from one platform to another. Future developments may be more iterative, but right now, it looks like the jump from Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 to Snapdragon 8 Elite is a pretty big one.

Otherwise, a lot of similarities

Though still a very different chip

Aside from the big CPU changes, much of the Snapdragon 8 Elite will seem pretty familiar. There's a new Adreno GPU, you get the same Qualcomm AI Sensing Hub (with some pretty big improvements around AI in both efficiency and performance), and you get the Snapdragon X80 modem, too. You can output to high-resolution displays, you get similar (but improved) specs to last generation's ISP in the new ISP, and overall, it's a largely similar chip. That's not a bad thing, but if the CPU wasn't such an overhaul, it would be a largely iterative experience over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

There are big power savings, better generative AI, improvements to connectivity and sound, better security, more camera bandwidth, and all of the usual improvements and changes you'd expect to see from a generation on generation upgrade. This is a big moment for the Snapdragon mobile series, and it could shape a new future for Android smartphones going forward.

If you're looking to pick up a device with a Snapdragon 8 Elite, companies such as Asus, Honor, iQOO, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more are expected to launch devices in the coming weeks.