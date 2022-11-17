Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship smartphone chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, at the ongoing Snapdragon Summit 2022 in Hawaii. The new SoC brings several improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, including beefed-up CPU cores, a new Adreno GPU with Vulkan 1.3 and AV1 decode support, and more. It's safe to assume that most 2023 flagships will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but if you're wondering exactly which phones will launch with the new SoC, we now have some answers.

Following Qualcomm's announcement, several Android OEMs have shared details about upcoming devices that will pack the new SoC. In recent posts on Weibo, Motorola, OnePlus, and others have confirmed the names of their next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagships. Motorola has revealed that its upcoming Moto X40 (which will likely go by a different name in international markets) will feature the new chipset. Similarly, OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 11 series will be among the first to launch with the new SoC.

Xiaomi has also confirmed that its next-gen flagship will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but the company has not revealed its name yet. However, recent leaks suggest that the Chinese OEM will debut the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Xiaomi 13 series before the end of this year. In addition, Oppo has announced that its next Find X series device will feature Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC (likely the Find X6 series). Vivo and Nubia's subsidiaries iQoo and Red Magic will also launch devices with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, namely the iQoo 11 series and Red Magic 8 Pro.

Although Samsung has not made a similar announcement, the company's upcoming Galaxy S23 lineup will also pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Rumor has it that the South Korean giant will launch the Snapdragon variants of the Galaxy S23 series in more regions this year, with some suggesting that Samsung might not offer the lineup with an in-house Exynos SoC at all.

Currently, these OEMs have not shared a release timeline for their devices. But we believe the Xiaomi 13 series could arrive as early as next month, with the OnePlus 11 series to follow early next year. The initial launch will likely be limited to the Chinese market, so you might have to wait a few months to get your hands on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered flagship.

Source: Weibo (1,2,3,4,5,6)

Via: Android Authority