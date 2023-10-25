Key Takeaways The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm is expected to bring substantial improvements in performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor, according to benchmark scores provided by the company.

Qualcomm claims a 30% performance improvement and a 20% efficiency improvement on the CPU front, a 25% improvement in performance and efficiency on the GPU front, and a 98% performance improvement and 40% improvement in performance per watt on the AI front.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could give Apple's A17 Pro a run for its money in terms of raw power and performance, but power efficiency could be a potential concern due to the smaller manufacturing process used by Apple. However, Qualcomm's improvements make it a strong competitor.

Earlier this week, Qualcomm pulled the wraps off the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 at the company’s annual tech summit in Hawaii. On the face of it, this might look just like another incremental upgrade over its predecessor. This is in great part courtesy of Qualcomm’s ambiguous naming of its onboard Kryo CPU cores Adreno GPU, as well as being built on the same 4 nm manufacturing process. However, if Qualcomm’s claims are to be believed, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 represents more than just another incremental upgrade over its predecessor.

According to the benchmark scores received from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is expected to bring substantial improvements across the board. A table with said benchmark scores can be found below, which comprises a series of benchmark tests and the scores obtained after running each test for a couple of iterations. It's worth mentioning that we did not run these benchmarks ourselves. Once the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 makes its way to a commercial device though, we will run these benchmarks as part of our detailed performance review. Historically, Qualcomm has been spot-on with its claims and the company's SoCs power some of the best phones around.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmarks overview

While Qualcomm has tested a lot of benchmarks on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, here are some explanations of some of the most popular ones that the company tested.

AnTuTu: This is a comprehensive test that evaluates the performance of a wide range of aspects of the device, including but not limited to the CPU, GPU, and memory. Apart from the abstract tests, it also can assess the performance of the device in more relatable use cases, such as scrolling through a ListView. The final score is then calculated based on the designer's preferences.

Geekbench: This benchmark test is mainly focused on testing the performance of the CPU via utilizing a series of computational workloads, before culminating the results of these tests according to the designer's considerations. These workloads include encryption, compression (text and images), rendering, physics simulations, computer vision, ray tracing, speech recognition, and convolutional neural network inference on images. The calculated score is weighted heavily in favor of the integer performance (65%), followed by the float performance (30%) and lastly performance in cryptography (5%).

PCMark : Similar to AnTuTu, PCMark is a fairly holistic test that assesses the whole phone and not just an individual component, by simulating a series of common workloads, before calculating an aggregate score. Unlike Geekbench and AnTuTu though, PCMark is not exactly a synthetic benchmark that aims to expose the phone's components to extreme workloads to assess their maximum performance level. Rather, PCMark attempts to replicate realistic workloads often encountered by the end users and, therefore, is significantly biased toward casual applications.

3DMark: This is a cross-platform benchmarking tool that is utilized to compare the performance of any device in relation to the others. While mainly focused on evaluating the 3D graphics rendering performance, it can be used to compare the performance of several devices with each other under compute workloads. For testing the 3D graphics rendering performance, there are many tests to do so in 3DMark. However, the most popular tests in this category are the WildLife and WildLife Extreme tests.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 expected scores

The table below, provided by Qualcomm, shows the expected benchmark scores as per their own testing. As mentioned before, we will rerun these tests ourselves once we get our hands on a commercial phone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 inside.

Qualcomm has gone on to claim some impressive improvements across the board. On the CPU front, Qualcomm claims the latest Snapdragon release will bring a sizeable 30% improvement in terms of performance and 20% improvement in terms of efficiency compared to its predecessor. Moving on to the GPU, Qualcomm is claiming a respectable 25% improvement in both performance and efficiency. Last but not least, Qualcomm is claiming a whopping 98% performance improvement, as well as a respectable 40% improvement in terms of performance per watt on the AI front, boasting the capability of handling up to 10B parameters for Gen AI models.

Benchmark Version Method Expected Score Range CPU Geekbench ST v6.1 Average of 3 iterations ~2320 - 2329 CPU Geekbench MT v6.1 Average of 3 iterations ~7439 - 7526 System AnTuTu v10.0.11 Average of 3 iterations ~2.13M - 2.14M System PCMark v3.0.40.61 Average of 3 iterations ~21125 - 21628 Graphics GFXBench Aztec Ruins Vulkan (Normal Tier) Offscreen (1080p) (FPS) v5.0 Average of 3 iterations ~238 - 241 fps Graphics GFXBench Aztec Ruins Vulkan (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p) (FPS) v5.0 Average of 3 iterations ~93 - 96 fps Graphics GFXBench Aztec Ruins OpenGL (High Tier) Offscreen (1440p) (FPS) v5.0 Average of 3 iterations ~82 - 83 fps Graphics 3DMark WildLife Extreme v2.2.4786 Average of 3 iterations ~32 fps Graphics 3DMark WildLife v2.2.4786 Average of 3 iterations ~114 - 115 fps Graphics 3DMark Solar Bay v2.3.4867 Average of 3 iterations ~32 - 33 fps AI AITuTu v3.0 Average of 3 iterations ~1427613 - 1457097 AI AIMark v3.0 Average of 3 iterations ~238479 - 240147 AI MLPerf v3.1 1 iteration 4997 Image Classification 2441 Object Detection 1484 v2.0 Image Segmentation 366 Language Understanding 157 Super Resolution 7341 Browser Jetstream2 ~238 - 241 Browser Speedometer 2.1 ~309 - 311 Browser WebXPRT3 v2.93 ~309 - 310

Looking at the provided benchmark scores, it almost looks too good to take seriously in almost every aspect. Somehow, despite making such impressive claims, Qualcomm seems to have been quite modest this time around, at least in terms of raw performance. For those thinking this will be just another year of incremental upgrades, this couldn’t be more wrong. In terms of efficiency, theory can only take you so far. But if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is anything to go by, especially since both are manufactured on the same 4 nm process, there should be no concerns in this area. With all these improvements taken into consideration, Qualcomm is not really that far off the top dog.

Closing in on the top spot, Apple is set for some competition

Historically, in terms of raw power packed under the hood, Apple’s SoCs used to easily trump any of the SoCs inside any flagship Android phone by a long shot. This time, it is fair to say that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 can give Apple’s A17 Pro a good run for its money. Perhaps the only area of concern, relatively speaking, could be power efficiency, given that Apple’s chip is built on the smaller, more advanced 3 nm manufacturing process from TSMC. Only time can tell whether that could be a genuine area of concern where Qualcomm could get bottlenecked by the relatively older 4 nm manufacturing process node.

Qualcomm has clearly outdone itself with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 this year, according to the provided benchmark scores at least. For the first time, it does not feel that much of an over-the-top exaggeration when saying Qualcomm could give Apple fierce competition this time. While benchmark scores can only take you so far, they can be a useful indicator of the performance of the upcoming flagship phones. It would be quite interesting to see how the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 compares with the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9300, one of its main rivals in the flagship SoCs market, as we look forward to its imminent announcement later this year.