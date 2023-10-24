Key Takeaways Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is hoped to outperform Apple's A17 Pro, giving Apple some fierce competition in the SoC space.

Qualcomm has chosen to stick with TSMC's 4nm fabrication node instead of the 3nm node used by Apple, possibly due to low yield rates and potential cost increases.

Opting for the older fabrication process may be a sensible decision for Qualcomm to avoid increasing prices and maintain competitiveness in the market of flagship Android phones.

When it comes to SoCs on Android phones, more specifically flagship phones, it is fair to say that Qualcomm has reigned supreme for a long while now, so much so that even Samsung withdrew from the race altogether last year. When factoring in Apple’s iPhones in the equation though, it is hard to deny that Apple comfortably takes the lead across the board with its SoCs. However, if the rumors are to be believed, Qualcomm is set to give Apple some fierce competition with its upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Based on ARM’s latest TCS23 platform, Qualcomm is heavily tipped to outperform Apple’s A17 Pro with the latest release. It seems to be not all smooth sailing though for the San Diego-based giant, with Qualcomm confirming to us that it is opting to stick with TSMC’s 4nm fabrication node instead of the 3nm node Apple already utilizes with its A17 Pro chips. While this news will raise the eyebrows of those on the lookout to upgrade their phones next year, I would like to argue that this could turn out to be the most sensible decision Qualcomm could take.

A big leap into the future, crippled by problems of our present

In December 2022, TSMC announced that its foundry has started mass-producing chips using the 3nm fabrication node, dubbed as N3. Unlike the N4P, the 3nm process is a full node leap over the 5nm process, resulting in substantial gains in performance and efficiency. Essentially, a smaller manufacturing node means more transistors can be fitted into a given space, corresponding to a more powerful and/or more efficient chip at any given die space.

However, the yield rates of chips produced on this bleeding-edge N3E process node seem to be far from satisfactory. In layman’s terms, the percentage of the chips produced that pass the Quality Control (QC) tests per wafer is too low, meaning that a good chunk of the produced chips is not suitable to be used. When factoring in the fact that TSMC has Apple and MediaTek on its list, things start to look a bit too gloomy for Qualcomm.

In fact, the 3nm manufacturing process node of the TSMC is at a very low yield rate, so much that the company is charging Apple only for the good chips produced, instead of charging the Cupertino tech giant per wafer as usual. It is claimed that the estimated yield rate of the N3 fabrication process is 55%, meaning that just over half of the produced chips are deemed satisfactory to be used.

Qualcomm finds itself between a rock and a hard place

While it is normal at this stage to have a relatively low yield rate, Qualcomm now has a genuine conundrum on its hands to solve. Qualcomm now has to make the difficult choice between opting for a low-yield rate process node or playing it safe by sticking with the tried-and-trusted older one.

Should Qualcomm decide to go with the 3nm fabrication node regardless, Qualcomm would benefit from keeping up with the latest manufacturing technology with its new chips, further staking its claim of taking on Apple. That is not to mention reaping the rewards of the performance and efficiency gains of a new manufacturing process.

However, at this low yield rate, Qualcomm would be paying a lot more than usual since most of the produced chips would likely be adjudged as not good enough for consumer use. This potential increase in cost would inevitably make its way down the chain to the end users, resulting in higher prices for the upcoming phones incorporating Qualcomm’s latest 8 Gen 3 SoC.

With flagship smartphone prices already high enough for people to consider more affordable options in the midrange market, cranking up the prices will only serve to pry more people away from the flagship phones, especially since midrange phones have become more than good enough nowadays. As for the relatively more niche foldable phones, companies would be facing the conundrum of either charging their customers more of their hard-earned money or swapping the flagship SoC inside with a more sensible, toned-down chip to avoid Qualcomm’s potential increased charges for their latest flagship offering. This would come as a major setback for those who were hoping for foldable phones to gain more steam and become more mainstream.

Apart from a potential increased cost of production, Qualcomm could have another problem on its hands to deal with. Assuming Qualcomm was able to strike a special arrangement, in the same way Apple is only paying for the produced chips instead of per wafer, TSMC could struggle to meet Qualcomm’s demands on time given its commitment to producing chips for Apple and MediaTek.

With all these possible repercussions taken into consideration, Qualcomm’s hands are forced into opting for TSMC’s older 4nm fabrication process. While this will certainly mitigate these concerns, it is hard to deny that opting against the preferred manufacturing process node is not the ideal solution. Qualcomm ends up missing out on the performance and efficiency improvements a smaller manufacturing process would bring to the table, and it has to pull an ace from up its sleeves to offset this disadvantage.

Qualcomm's caution could be the most sensible decision, after all

In the world of tech, making such difficult decisions seems to be the norm these days. As we progress toward ever-smaller process nodes, it is only normal to encounter such issues. TSMC has been a staple of the industry of manufacturing chips for many years, with only Samsung's foundries proving to be capable of giving the Taiwanese giant genuine competition occasionally. Going for an older fabrication node is not something to write home about. However, in the grand scheme of things, this could prove to be a sensible decision, with the prices of flagship phones already inflated enough. Taking on Apple is a particularly ambitious target, to say the least. Should things go Qualcomm's way, the company could score a massive win not only for itself but for the whole market of flagship Android phones.