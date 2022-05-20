The new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 promises up to 30% better power efficiency

After several leaks and rumors, Qualcomm has finally unveiled its latest flagship chipset for smartphones — the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. As with all ‘Plus’ variants of flagship Qualcomm chipsets launched over the last few years, the new SoC offers minor improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, including better CPU and GPU performance and lower power consumption.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1: Specifications

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 CPU 1x Kryo (ARM Cortex-X2-based) Prime core @ 3.2GHz, 1MB L2 cache

3x Kryo (ARM Cortex A710-based) Performance cores @ 2.8GHz

4x Kryo (ARM Cortex A510-based) Efficiency cores @ 2.0GHz

10% faster CPU performance

30% more power-efficient GPU Adreno GPU

Vulkan 1.1 API support

Adreno Frame Motion Engine

HDR Gaming with 10-bit color depth and Rec. 2020 color gamut

Physically Based Rendering

Volumetric Rendering

Hardware-accelerated H.265 and VP9 decoder

10% faster GPU clock speeds

30% GPU power reduction Display Maximum On-Device Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz/QHD+ @ 144Hz

Maximum External Display Support: 4K @ 60Hz

HDR10 and HDR10+

10-bit color depth, Rec. 2020 color gamut

Dumora and subpixel rendering for OLED Uniformity AI Qualcomm Hexagon Processor Fused AI Accelerator Hexagon Tensor Accelerator Hexagon Vector eXtensions Hexagon Scalar Accelerator Support for mix precision (INT8+INT16) Support for all precisions (INT8, INT16, FP16)

3rd generation Qualcomm Sensing Hub Always on Always secure

Up to 20% better performance/watt than predecessor Memory LPDDR5 @ 3200MHz, 16GB ISP Triple 18-bit Spectra 680 ISP Up to 3.2 Gigapixels per Second computer vision ISP Up to 36MP triple camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 64+36MP dual camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 108MP single camera @ 30 FPS with Zero Shutter Lag Up to 200 MP photo capture

Video capture: 8K HDR @ 30 fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] fps; HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Modem Snapdragon X65 5G Modem

Downlink: Up to 10Gbps

Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD

mmWave: 1000MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

sub-6 GHz: 300MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 5 Connectivity Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, NavIC capable Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6900; Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 6; 2.4/5GHz/6GHz Bands; 20/40/80/160 MHz Channels; DBS (2×2 + 2×2), TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO Bluetooth: Version 5.3, aptX Voice, aptX Lossless, aptX Adaptive, and LE audio Manufacturing Process 4nm TSMC

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

As you can probably tell from looking at the spec sheet above, the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 doesn’t bring anything revolutionary to the table. Compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the Plus variant is an iterative upgrade, offering minor performance improvements and better power efficiency. However, there is now a switchover to TSMC’s 4nm manufacturing process, which can yield some realizable gains.

The Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 features an improved Qualcomm Kryo CPU, with a Cortex-X2 prime core clocked at 3.2Ghz, three Cortex A710 performance cores clocked at 2.8GHz, and four Cortex A510 efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Qualcomm claims that the upgraded CPU is 10 percent faster than the one on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and offers 30 percent better CPU power efficiency.

The Adreno GPU on the new chipset also boasts of up to 10 percent faster clock speeds and a 30 percent reduction in power consumption. The 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine on the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 also offers up to 20 percent better performance per watt than its predecessor.

The rest of the specifications of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, like the Spectra 680 ISP and the Snapdragon X65 5G modem, remain unchanged. However, Qualcomm has made one minor improvement on the connectivity front. Instead of Bluetooth 5.2, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset offers Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Qualcomm says that devices featuring the new Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset from OEMs like ASUS ROG, Black Shark, Honor, iQOO, Lenovo, Motorola, Nubia, OnePlus, OPPO, OSOM, Realme, RedMagic, Redmi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE should hit the market in Q2 2022. While the company has not shared a definitely release timeline, recent leaks suggest that some OEMs could announce their latest flagships before the end of June.