Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 Plus brings faster CPU and AI performance to flagship phones
Qualcomm unveiled its latest flagship chip, Snapdragon 888, in December of 2020. Since its launch, the new chip has made its way to many flagship smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 series, Mi 11, ROG Phone 5, Xperia 1 III, and iQOO 7 Legend, to name a few. While Qualcomm previously launched a single flagship chipset each year, in 2019 the company started a new tradition by giving a mid-cycle refresh to its flagship chipset in the form of a Plus variant. In keeping with this tradition, Qualcomm has now released the Snapdragon 888 Plus.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus: Specifications
The Snapdragon 888 Plus is basically an overclocked variant of the Snapdragon 888. In particular, the clock speed of the Kryo 680 Prime core (based on ARM Cortext-X1) has been boosted to 2.995GHz from the earlier 2.84GHz. The remaining cores — 3x ARM Cortex A78-based cores running at 2.4GHz and 4x Cortex A55-based efficiency cores clocked at 1.8GHz, are unchanged. There’s no upgrade to the GPU this time around, making this year’s refresh a bit less interesting than the last year’s Snapdragon 865 Plus, which besides faster CPU performance, also offered a 15% performance boost to the GPU.
Instead of GPU, Qualcomm has decided to focus on AI performance this year. The 6th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine on the Snapdragon 888 Plus now offers 32 TOPS AI performance, a 20% performance increase from the 26 TOPS AI performance offered by the Snapdragon 888.
The rest of the specifications of the Snapdragon 888 Plus, including the Spectra 580 ISP, the Snapdragon X60 5G modem, connectivity features, and so on, are all the same as the Snapdragon 888.
Qualcomm says commercial devices featuring the new Snapdragon 888 Plus chip are expected to hit the market in the third quarter of 2021. ASUS, Xiaomi, HONOR, Motorola, and Vivo are among the list of OEMs who have confirmed to launch a new flagship with the chipset.
Besides the new chipset, Qualcomm also detailed its various advancements in the 5G space. The Snapdragon X65 5G modem, which Qualcomm unveiled in February, will be making its way to products later this year. It will offer up to 10 Gigabit speeds on both standalone and non-standalone networks, along with simultaneous carrier aggregation between all sub-6GHz and mmWave bands.
Qualcomm also announced it would be working with various carriers and OEMs to expand the presence of mmWave in multiple markets. As part of this announcement, Xiaomi and OPPO both revealed they would be launching their first commercial device with mmWave support in the near future.