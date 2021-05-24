Qualcomm has a Snapdragon Developer Kit to test Windows apps

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset today. Specifically, it’s aimed at entry-level laptops, just like its predecessor was. However, the company is introducing the Snapdragon Developer Kit for Windows, which includes the new SoC.

The idea is to give app developers an inexpensive way to test out their native ARM64 apps. While the amount of apps that need to be emulated with Windows on ARM has decreased, there’s still a barrier to entry. Qualcomm is trying to make it as easy as possible.

Powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset, it’s also going to include things like .NET 5.0, Visual Studio Code, FFMPEG, LLVM, Chromium, Wix, and more. With x64 emulation currently preview, developers can test that out as well to see the benefit with a native ARM64 app.

“We have a proud history of creating helpful developer tools in coordination with Microsoft, and the Snapdragon Developer Kit is the latest outcome of that collaboration,” said Miguel Nunes, Senior Director, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “This developer kit provides an affordable alternative to other consumer and commercial devices. With the smaller desktop configuration, this kit gives developers more flexibility than notebook options, and at a lower price point. We remain committed to helping developers address requests from customers, while reducing the overall cost of deployment.”

One company that’s committing to Windows on ARM is Zoom. Indeed, in Qualcomm’s announcement, Oded Gal of Zoom Video Communications promised that the firm will release a native ARM64 app this summer.

The Snapdragon Developer Kit is also set to arrive this summer. You’ll be able to buy one through the Microsoft Store. Pricing wasn’t made available, but it should only be a few hundred dollars. Qualcomm also said that more will be shared in the ‘What’s new for Windows desktop application developers’ session at Microsoft’s Build 2021 conference this week.