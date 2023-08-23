Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 back in 2021, with the G3x Gen 1 arriving in the form of a reference device developed by Razer. Following that, Razer released a consumer product at the start of this year, the Razer Edge, and we found the chipset to essentially be just an upgraded Snapdragon 888. Now we've got three new chipsets: the Snapdragon G1 Gen 1, the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1, and the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2.

These new chipsets come with new GPU naming conventions, dubbed the Adreno A11, Adreno A21, and the Adreno A32. This aims to differentiate the graphics capabilities of all three of these chips in a time where Qualcomm has stopped naming their Adreno GPUs in their mobile chipsets.

Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is the most exciting of the bunch, as it's a direct follow-up from its predecessor and is aimed at "enthusiast" users. While Qualcomm neglected to mention any particular specifications about this chipset, we know that it comes with an eight-core CPU with claims of a two-times speed improvement and an "Adreno A32" with claims of it being 30% faster than the last generation.

While we have not been able to test this chipset yet, that kind of improvement, along with its feature set, appears to put the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 roughly in parity with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm seems to think so as well because relative performance over time charts were provided comparing the G3x Gen 2 to the 8 Gen 2 as well.

What the above chart refers to is the sustained performance of the 8 Gen 2 and how it drops over time. In contrast, the G3x Gen 2 maintains its performance much better, so the relative performance increases as time goes on and the 8 Gen 2 begins to throttle.

The reference device that Qualcomm is using to test this chipset as well is pretty powerful and gives you an idea of what the company expects the use cases to be.

With its active cooling, front and rear cameras, stereo speakers, 12GB of RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage, it's a device on paper capable of beating any of the best Android smartphones in performance.

Snapdragon G2 Gen 1

The Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 is a more "standard" chipset, packing an Adreno A21 GPU and an 8-core CPU. Again Qualcomm hasn't released any particularly insightful details into what this chipset is exactly, though it's described as "mobile gaming perfected." We can't really say what kind of core layout or configuration is being used here, aside from it being an eight-core CPU and an Adreno A21.

This particular chipset also supports FastConnect 6700, Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and a Full HD 144Hz display. These specifications put the Snapdragon G2 Gen 1 in parity with a smartphone packing a Snapdragon 778G.

Snapdragon G1 Gen 1

The Snapdragon G1 Gen 1 is an interesting chipset, as it's aimed primarily at cloud computing contexts while being power efficient. The idea is that you can stream games to your gaming handheld like with the Logitech G Cloud, and because it's a lower-powered chip, you can game for longer. Latency tends to be a concern for devices like these, but we'll wait to see what the handhelds that come with this chipset are actually like.

When will these chipsets be in handhelds available to consumers?

It's not clear when we'll actually see these reach consumers, but Qualcomm has said that AyaNeo, Huaqin, Inventec, Thundercomm, and others are all collaborating with the company to bring devices to market with these chipsets. We'll be sure to come back and edit this article with new information as we get it, especially as we get our hands on devices with these chipsets inside.