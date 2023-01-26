Want to be part of the inner circle of the inner circle? The Snapdragon Insiders Access Program might be for you.

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on the latest and greatest that Qualcomm has to offer, then the Snapdragon Insiders Access Program might be your ticket there. The company runs its own Insider program which you can be a part of simply by signing up, and now those inside the program are being offered the chance to connect with established influencers, gain priority access to Snapdragon Insider events, and access new Snapdragon powered devices and brands.

If chosen, your name will be added to the list of creators that the company reaches out to ahead of events. The aim of the initiative is to support up and coming creators, with a focus on diversity and underrepresented content creators. All Qualcomm asks is that members of the program share their experiences with their followers on their social media channels.

As for what benefits you will receive, Qualcomm states that you will be invited to test new devices with Snapdragon chipsets, invited to events to share educational content with the community, and asked to provide feedback on new technologies or experiences. It's a great place to be for a budding creator with an interest in technology, and you'll still own all of the content that you create, though Qualcomm does ask for a license to use your content commercially to promote the program to other Snapdragon Insiders.

There's no limit on how many people Qualcomm will accept into the program currently and there is no deadline to apply,. You don't need to accept every product or invitation either, and it won't preclude you from other opportunities if you don't accept everything. If all of that sounds great, be aware that there are some limitations. Applicants need to be resident in the United States of America and be above the age of 18.

If you're interested in taking part, be sure to check out the link below!

Source: Qualcomm