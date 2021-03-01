Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Insiders, a new community for enthusiasts

Qualcomm today announced a new program, called Snapdragon Insiders, to engage with fans from around the world. The company wishes to give Snapdragon fans the opportunity to learn more about their favorite Snapdragon tech right from the experts, share pro tips to help users make the most out of their devices, and reward loyal fans with Snapdragon-branded merch through the program.

Qualcomm has a three-pronged plan to reward all Snapdragon Insiders, which consists of monthly “drops” that will give the members extra access, perks, experience, and information. Through Access Drops, the company plans to set up small-group interactions with content creators and Qualcomm experts to show off its latest tech and provide answers to the community’s questions.

On the other hand, Passion Drops will consist of purpose-built activations focusing on key passion areas like mobile gaming, photography, sports & fitness, and more. These interactions will essentially be masterclasses in which content creators will tackle different passion areas and help users make the most of their Snapdragon devices.

Finally, Snapdragon Insiders will be the first to learn about the latest news and announcements about Snapdragon-enabled devices through Tech Drops. Tech Drops will also include giveaways, but Qualcomm hasn’t shared much information about that at the moment. The company claims that members will also get the opportunity to help shape the future of Snapdragon.

If you’re interested in joining the Snapdragon Insiders community, you can sign up by following this link. Once you’re done, you can follow Qualcomm on various social media channels, including Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit, to stay up to date on all upcoming community interactions. The company plans to set up a proper community forum for Snapdragon Insiders in the coming months. It’s worth noting that the program is already live in India, and users in the country can visit this link to sign up for it.