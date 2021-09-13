Qualcomm’s mid-range SM6375 chip is reportedly aimed at mobile gamers on a budget

Qualcomm is reportedly working on multiple new chips spanning across the mid-range and budget segments. One of the new chips is aimed at budget gaming phones and can power displays with up to 144Hz refresh rate, according to a new report from WinFuture.

As per the publication, Qualcomm is developing at least two platforms: Snapdragon SM6375 and Snapdragon SM6225. To begin, the Snapdragon SM6375 has an octa-core CPU, featuring four Kryo Gold performance cores and four Kryo Silver efficiency cores. The report notes Qualcomm is currently testing up to four SKUs of the same platform with different clock speeds:

4x Gold cores at 2.5GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.2GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.3GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.1GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.2GHz + 4x Silver cores 2.0GHz

4x Gold cores at 2.1GHz + 4x Silver cores 1.8GHz

The GPU frequency for these models ranges between 800MHz, 940MHz, and 960MHz. Interestingly, one of the variants Qualcomm is testing can power 144Hz high refresh rate displays, which the report says will be released as a gaming-oriented model alongside the base model. The special gaming model doesn’t come as a surprise as we have seen Qualcomm releasing multiple gaming-oriented variants under the 7xx series. These chips have G suffix added to their names, denoting focus on gaming, and feature higher CPU and GPU clock speeds.

The report doesn’t specify whether the Snapdragon SM6375 will belong to the 7xx series or the 6xx series. For reference, the Snapdragon 690, which launched last year, has the model number SM6350.

Another platform Qualcomm is reportedly working on is the Snapdragon SM6225. This will be part of the Snapdragon 600 series and could succeed the Snapdragon 665 that came out in 2019. Technical specifications of the SoC aren’t known at this point, but we’re told that Qualcomm is testing the chip on a developer unit that has a 90Hz FHD+ display, 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage. Based on this information, we can speculate that the Snapdragon SM6225 will likely be featured in lower mid-range and budget smartphones.

The Snapdragon SM6375 and Snapdragon SM6225 are said to be manufactured by TSMC though it’s unclear which process node they will be built on.