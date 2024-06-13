Key Takeaways Snapdragon X Elite and Plus chips will bring a new era of powerful Copilot+ PCs, with Adreno X1 GPU technology by Qualcomm.

Ardeno X1 chip features 6 shader processors, 4.6 TFLOPS performance, and DirectX/Vulkan support for high-end graphics capabilities.

Adreno-equipped Snapdragon X chips will release June 18th.

We must have been put into a daze after all of the Microsoft, Apple, Google, and OpenAI announcements that hit us in waves over the past few months. Remenber the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus? They're scheduled to release in just under a week's time, and with them will come a new era of Copilot+ PCs. Until now, however, we didn't really know what the chip was packing with its built-in graphics. Now, Qualcomm has finally pulled back the curtain and let us take a look inside what the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus is capable of.

Qualcomm reveals the Adreno GPU powering the Snapdragon X Elite and Plus

As reported by VideoCardz, Qualcomm revealed the Ardeno X1 technology underlying the Snapdragon X chips. In the future, Qualcomm hopes to release newer versions of the Ardeno X1; when it does, it will increment the number at the end (X2, X3, and so forth). Qualcomm will differentiate each chip in a version with an appropriate suffix that lets you know what it's capable of. For example, the suffix for the best chip right now, the X1-85, has an 8 to represent the GPU's level, and a 5 for the SKU.

But enough about the naming convention; what can this chip put out, GPU wise? As VideoCardz puts it, it'll have 6 shader processors, 1536 FP32 ALUs, and can crunch through 96 texels every cycle. When pushed to its limit, it can put out 4.6 TFLOPS and process 72 gigapixels every second. And yes, the Ardeno X1 does come with built-in support for some of the biggest graphics tech out there, from DirectX 12.1 to Vulkan 1.3. Plus, owners will get the shiny new Adreno Control Panel to help them tweak their in-game settings. We'll have to see how they hold up in practice when they land in people's PCs on June 18th.