Key Takeaways Snapdragon X chips offer performance rivaling AMD and Intel with all-day battery life, improving laptops drastically.

Arm processors' efficiency makes them perfect for mini PCs, reducing power consumption and heat output significantly.

Snapdragon X processors could revolutionize gaming handhelds by making them smaller and improving battery life.

We're on the cusp of a big change for Windows laptops. Microsoft, Qualcomm, and hardware partners have just introduced the first wave of Qualcomm Snapdragon X PCs, with a whopping 14 laptops from seven manufacturers, and there are more to come in the future.

With Arm's signature efficiency, these Qualcomm chips promise to deliver performance that rivals or exceeds what AMD and Intel have offered in the past while using significantly less power, especially in standby. We've seen how great Arm can be thanks to Apple and the M series of processors that started back in 2020. Every Mac and iPad the company has introduced since then has stood out with incredible performance and efficiency, putting Windows devices to shame in many ways.

Related Here are all the 14 Snapdragon X laptops announced today Microsoft held one of its biggest events ever today, and there were a whopping 15 new laptops to kick off the new era of Windows on Arm.

Now, the Snapdragon X series is poised to change the game and even the playing field for Windows. And while we've only seen laptops so far, it could go much further than that. Here's why.

Why the Snapdragon X chips are so good for laptops

All-day battery life is finally a reality

Close

The reason why we've seen Arm processors debut in laptops almost exclusively (it even happened with Apple back in 2020) is that these are the kinds of devices where the benefits are easiest to reap. The big selling point of Arm compared to the x86-based processors of Intel and AMD is the power efficiency. That means you get a similar level of performance, and usually exceed it, while using a lot less power. For a laptop, that means battery life increases significantly, and so, if you want to take a laptop with you to work or school, you no longer need a charger. You can use it away from the wall all day, and on top of that, the performance reduction that comes from using a laptop unplugged is less noticeable compared to AMD and Intel processors, which tend to throttle aggressively to preserve battery life.

Related MacBook Air (M2, 2022) review: Setting a new standard Apple's new MacBook Air is one of the best mainstream laptops on the market, using the new M2 chip, a new webcam, and more.

Arm processors are also especially efficient at handling background tasks. You might be familiar with the "hot bag" problem, where you put your laptop into your bag in sleep mode, only to feel the bag heating up over time. x86 processors don't work well with modern standby capabilities that allow them to stay connected to the internet. This means they run hotter than they should, and since they're in your bag, they can't be cooled properly. I've seen some laptops get very hot from this.

With Arm, these backgrounds tasks are handled more efficiently with less heat being generated. If you have a phone, you already know this, because phones also use Arm processors, and you generally can get notifications, calls, and updates with your phone in your pocket without it heating up. This is bringing that same behavior to laptops.

But desktop PCs can also benefit

I really want a mini PC with Snapdragon

Close

While laptops are the primary beneficiaries of Arm processors, though, I'm almost more excited to see this kind of chip come to mini PCs. I love mini PCs, and they usually power my office setup because they're so compact and make the perfect centerpiece to keep your desk clean.

Related I started using a mini PC and I never want to go back These tiny machines are perfect for my dream desk setup, and I never want a desktop tower if I can have a mini PC.

Two of the things that I love about mini PCs is that they're small and they use less power than a large desktop tower, and the Snapdragon X processors help with this, too. Since they're more efficient, they can reduce my energy consumption that much more, which is a pretty big benefit on its own. Sure, power consumption may not matter as much when there's no battery to worry about, but I still like saving money on electricity.

Plus, since they use less power, these processors are less prone to heating up, and in turn, they can make do with a smaller cooling solution. Strangely enough, despite its name, Apple's Mac Mini isn't really a small computer in the world of mini PCs. If I could get something as small as the Khadas Mind (or even smaller) but with extra performance, that would be fantastic.

Related Khadas Mind early impressions: Redefining the mini PC You may not have heard of Khadas before, but this mini PC is changing what the form factor is capable of

Gaming handhelds can become a serious Switch competitor

In the distant future, maybe