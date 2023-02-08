5G has been around for quite a while now, though it's not entirely commonplace yet. Wearable and IoT devices still pretty much only support 4G LTE, which has left them a bit behind the rest of the industry. That's set to change though, with the Qualcomm X35 modem being aimed at providing 5G support to smaller devices. This technology is called 5G NR-Light, or reduced capability, with Qualcomm saying that downlink speeds will top out at around 220Mbps and uplink of around 100Mbps.

“Snapdragon X35 brings together key 5G breakthroughs expected from the world’s leading wireless innovator,” said Durga Malladi, senior vice president and general manager, cellular modems and infrastructure at Qualcomm. “The world’s first 5G NR-Light modem features a cost-effective, streamlined design with leading power efficiency, optimized thermal, and reduced footprint. Snapdragon X35 is poised to power the next wave of connected intelligent edge devices and empower a wide spectrum of uses. We look forward to working with industry leaders to unleash what’s possible with a unified 5G platform.”

NR-Light essentially takes the good aspects of 5G like spectral efficiency and access to new sub-6GHz bands and puts them into a smaller package. Devices like high-end wearables will be able to incorporate the Snapdragon X35 modem, though it will also be useful in industrial IoT contexts. Other devices it's aimed at include Chromebooks, low-end PCs, router products, and more. It also does not require a Qualcomm SoC alongside it to work.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon X35 supports a 4G LTE fallback option, and it's the lowest power modem the company has ever released. There's a lot of interest from other OEMs, and the first half of 2024 is when we can expect to see the first devices using this modem. Qualcomm says that the price of the Snapdragon X35 modem is aimed at being around half the price of the Snapdragon X55 modem.

Even more interesting is that Qualcomm says that the Snapdragon X35 modem uses the same interfaces as its previous LTE modems. This means that in theory, older existing consumer designs can integrate this modem with ease to instantly be able to avail of 5G capabilities.

In addition to the Snapdragon X35 modem, Qualcomm also announced the Snapdragon X32 modem, a modem-to-antenna solution aimed at lower-cost NR-Light devices.