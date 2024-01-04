Key Takeaways Qualcomm has collaborated with Google and Samsung to enhance XR devices, potentially focusing on software improvements.

The Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 offers minor upgrades including increased GPU and CPU frequency, higher resolution, and support for multiple cameras.

HTC Vive, Immersed, and Play for Dream are working on XR devices, with potential releases in late 2024, and another unnamed OEM will unveil a device soon. Exciting developments lie ahead.

When it comes to eXtended Reality (XR) devices, Qualcomm's SoCs have been the default for many of the most popular VR headsets on the market. The Pico 4 VR and the Meta Quest 2 both have the original Snapdragon XR2, and the recently-released Meta Quest 3 has a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 SoC. Now, Qualcomm is announcing the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, and it seems to be, at least in part, a product of collaboration with Google and Samsung.

Boasting minor improvements over the original XR2 Gen 2, Meta Quest 3 owners won't be too disapppointed that they don't have the latest and greatest silicon. It has a 15% increase in GPU frequency and a 20% increase in CPU frequency while also supporting a 4.3k resolution per eye, but that's about it for the list of improvements. The only additional extra is the introduction of support for 12+ concurrent cameras.

Qualcomm's collaboration with Samsung, Google, and other OEMs

Qualcomm isn't really talking about what the collaboration with Google and Samsung is, but Inkang Song, VP and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics said that Samsung wants to "create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users."

Qualcomm has confirmed that Samsung is making an XR device in the future, and given that Samsung and Google have both worked on WearOS together as well, it's possible that Google's collaboration may be on the software side of things. VR headsets like the Quest 2, Quest 3, and Pico 4 VR tend to run Android, so it makes sense that Google would want to take more of an active involvement in a growing industry.

Qualcomm has also confirmed that devices from HTC Vive, Immersed and Play for Dream (formerly YVR) are in the works, and that we may see the first devices arrive towards the end of 2024. Another unnamed OEM is set to unveil a device too, and that will be announced in the near future.

Overall, while on a hardware level this is more or less just a slightly improved version of the XR Gen 2, it's one that has seemingly drawn interest from multiple players in the industry. We're looking forward to hearing more in the coming months.