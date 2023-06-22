Despite the lack of coverage, Sony Android smartphones have been released every year like clockwork over the past decade, and now it looks like that tradition will continue with a new collaboration agreement that has been reached between Qualcomm and Sony. While details of the agreement weren't shared, it looks like Sony smartphones will continue to utilize Snapdragon processors for at least the next couple of years.

Qualcomm made the announcement through a press release on its website, sharing that:

"Both companies aim to push the boundaries of what's possible in mobile technology, delivering unparalleled user experiences and driving progress in the smartphone industry. The joint efforts will focus on the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced Snapdragon mobile platforms into Sony’s future smartphone lines, providing users with enhanced functionality, higher performance, and more immersive user experiences."

Of course, there aren't any real details about what to expect with this extension, but Sony has made some excellent devices in the past, especially with its Xperia 1 lineup, focusing on bringing the best possible camera options and features to a smartphone.

The company recently released its Xperia 1 V, which was powered by Qualcomm's Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM. The device also featured a beautiful 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with a 21:9 screen ratio and a 48MP main sensor with the world's first "newly developed stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-layer Transistor Pixel."

To put it simply, this device has one of the best cameras that you can find on any smartphone, making it the perfect tool for any serious photographer or videographer. Of course, this isn't going to blow a full-frame camera out of the water, but when it comes to a smartphone, the performance goes unmatched.

While Sony has made some interesting devices over the past few years, it has struggled to gain mass appeal, with Samsung still taking the top spot when it comes to sales. It'll be interesting to see just what kind of new innovations the company will bring, especially with its new agreement with Qualcomm.