Qualcomm hints at new chip for Wear OS smartwatches

We always need more power. Whether it’s our laptops, smartphones, or even smartwatches. It looks like the latter category might get a boost soon, as Qualcomm has taken the time to release a ten-second teaser trailer on its Twitter account. The small clip has exciting music and shows us an animated image of a Snapdragon Wear chipset being born. But what does it all mean? Let’s dive in.

As the chipset moniker comes into existence in the trailer, the camera transitions to a slogan: “Wear what matters.” As you can probably guess, this is a teaser for a new chipset that will power smartwatches – a new Snapdragon Wear chipset. Unfortunately, this is all we know at this point. It is hard to say when exactly this will come to fruition; we can probably bet that this summer is a good guess, as the company has stated that it is “coming soon.”

The clock is ticking on something big. 👀⌚ pic.twitter.com/0bYaGf3SrF — Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) July 12, 2022

So far, the firm has released the Snapdragon Wear 1100 and the Wear 1200. Along with the Snapdragon Wear 2100, Wear 2500, and Wear 3100. Its most recent iteration of its wearable Snapdragon SoC has been the Wear 4100 and Wear 4100 Plus. The Snapdragon Wear 4100 series offered improved connectivity, processing, and power efficiency over its predecessors.

Although Qualcomm didn’t give us much, we know from what was previously reported that the next generation of smartwatch processors could go under the Snapdragon Wear 5100 moniker. The new chipsets could utilize MEP and MLP construction, and should again improve upon their predecessors. For now, we will have to wait and see what improvements will be revealed.

A new Snapdragon Wear chipset for a new generation of wearables

The Snapdragon Wear 4100 series was revealed back in June of 2020, so this could be just the right time for something new to come along. With that said, the new chipset could create the perfect storm with Google’s Wear OS 3, which has not arrived on many smartwatches, despite it being the latest smartwatch OS.

