Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 870, a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865
Owing to the rising demand for affordable flagship smartphones, Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 870 chipset. The latest Snapdragon 8 series chip from the company is a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865 from last year that features an enhanced Kryo 585 CPU prime core clocked at up to 3.2GHz.
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|CPU
|1 x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @3.2GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache
3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache
4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache
4MB sL3 cache
|1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache
3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache
4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache
4MB sL3 cache
|GPU
|Adreno 650
Vulkan 1.1
Full suite Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features
Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
|Adreno 650
Vulkan 1.1
Snapdragon Elite Gaming with new Desktop Forward Rendering, Game Color Plus, updatable GPU drivers
Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
|Display
|Maximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz
Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz
DisplayPort over USB Type-C support
|Maximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz
Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz
HDR support
DisplayPort over USB Type-C support
|AI
|Hexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
5th generation AI Engine
Qualcomm Sensing Hub
15 TOPS
|Hexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
5th generation AI Engine
Qualcomm Sensing Hub
15 TOPS
|Memory
|4 x 16-bit LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz, 16GB
LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz
|4 x 16-bit LPDDR4 @ 2133MHz, 16GB
LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz
3MB system level cache
|ISP
|Dual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP
Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP
Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL
Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120fps; 8K @ 30fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Dual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP
Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP
Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL
Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60 fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120 fps; 8K @ 30 fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] fps (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision
|Modem
|Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem
Downlink: Up to 7.5Gbps
Uplink: Up to 3Gbps
Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD
mmWave: 800Mhz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO
sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO
|Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem
Downlink: 7.5Gbps (5G), 2.5Gbps (4G LTE)
Uplink: 3Gbps, 316Mbps (4G LTE)
Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD
mmWave: 800MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO
sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO
|Charging
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Qualcomm Quick Charge AI
|Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Qualcomm Quick Charge AI
|Connectivity
|Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS, Dual Frequency support
Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024 QAM
Bluetooth: Version 5.2, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice
|Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, SBAS, Dual Frequency support
Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024QAM
Bluetooth: Version 5.1, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice
|Manufacturing Process
|7nm
|7nm (TSMC’s N7P)
As you can see in the spec sheet above, the new Snapdragon 870 isn’t a whole lot different from the Snapdragon 865. Other than the faster prime core, the only obvious difference between the two SoCs is the supported Bluetooth version. While the Snapdragon 865 featured Bluetooth 5.1 support, the Snapdragon 870 offers Bluetooth 5.2 support. Follow this link to learn more about the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset.
The new Snapdragon 870 will power a new generation of flagship devices from several prominent OEMs, including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Devices featuring the chipset are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.