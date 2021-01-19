Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 870, a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865

Owing to the rising demand for affordable flagship smartphones, Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 870 chipset. The latest Snapdragon 8 series chip from the company is a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865 from last year that features an enhanced Kryo 585 CPU prime core clocked at up to 3.2GHz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU 1 x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @3.2GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache 4MB sL3 cache 1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache 3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache 4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache 4MB sL3 cache GPU Adreno 650

Vulkan 1.1

Full suite Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features

Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Adreno 650

Vulkan 1.1

Snapdragon Elite Gaming with new Desktop Forward Rendering, Game Color Plus, updatable GPU drivers

Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Display Maximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz

Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz

DisplayPort over USB Type-C support Maximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz

Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz

HDR support

DisplayPort over USB Type-C support AI Hexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

5th generation AI Engine

Qualcomm Sensing Hub

15 TOPS Hexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator

5th generation AI Engine

Qualcomm Sensing Hub

15 TOPS Memory 4 x 16-bit LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz, 16GB

LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz 4 x 16-bit LPDDR4 @ 2133MHz, 16GB

LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz

3MB system level cache ISP Dual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120fps; 8K @ 30fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Dual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60 fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120 fps; 8K @ 30 fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] fps (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision Modem Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem

Downlink: Up to 7.5Gbps

Uplink: Up to 3Gbps

Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD

mmWave: 800Mhz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem

Downlink: 7.5Gbps (5G), 2.5Gbps (4G LTE)

Uplink: 3Gbps, 316Mbps (4G LTE)

Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD

mmWave: 800MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO

sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

Qualcomm Quick Charge AI Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+

Qualcomm Quick Charge AI Connectivity Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS, Dual Frequency support Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024 QAM Bluetooth: Version 5.2, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, SBAS, Dual Frequency support Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024QAM Bluetooth: Version 5.1, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice Manufacturing Process 7nm 7nm (TSMC’s N7P)

As you can see in the spec sheet above, the new Snapdragon 870 isn’t a whole lot different from the Snapdragon 865. Other than the faster prime core, the only obvious difference between the two SoCs is the supported Bluetooth version. While the Snapdragon 865 featured Bluetooth 5.1 support, the Snapdragon 870 offers Bluetooth 5.2 support. Follow this link to learn more about the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

The new Snapdragon 870 will power a new generation of flagship devices from several prominent OEMs, including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Devices featuring the chipset are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.