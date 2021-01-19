Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 870, a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865
January 19, 2021 9:30am Comment

Qualcomm unveils the Snapdragon 870, a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865

Owing to the rising demand for affordable flagship smartphones, Qualcomm today unveiled the new Snapdragon 870 chipset. The latest Snapdragon 8 series chip from the company is a souped-up version of the Snapdragon 865 from last year that features an enhanced Kryo 585 CPU prime core clocked at up to 3.2GHz.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 870Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
CPU1 x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @3.2GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache

3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache

4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache

4MB sL3 cache

1x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Prime core @ 2.84GHz, 1x 512KB pL2 cache

3x Kryo 585 (ARM Cortex A77-based) Performance cores @ 2.4GHz, 3x 256KB pL2 cache

4x Kryo 385 (ARM Cortex A55-based) Efficiency cores @ 1.8GHz, 4x 128KB pL2 cache

4MB sL3 cache

GPUAdreno 650
Vulkan 1.1
Full suite Snapdragon Elite Gaming Features
Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision		Adreno 650
Vulkan 1.1
Snapdragon Elite Gaming with new Desktop Forward Rendering, Game Color Plus, updatable GPU drivers
Video playback: H.264 (AVC), H.265 (HEVC), VP8, VP9, 4K HDR10, HLG, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
DisplayMaximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz
Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz
DisplayPort over USB Type-C support		Maximum On-Device Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz, QHD+ @ 144Hz
Maximum External Display Support: UHD @ 60Hz
HDR support
DisplayPort over USB Type-C support
AIHexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
5th generation AI Engine
Qualcomm Sensing Hub
15 TOPS		Hexagon 698 with Hexagon Vector eXtensions and new Hexagon Tensor Accelerator
5th generation AI Engine
Qualcomm Sensing Hub
15 TOPS
Memory4 x 16-bit LPDDR4x @ 2133MHz, 16GB
LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz		4 x 16-bit LPDDR4 @ 2133MHz, 16GB
LPDDR5 @ 2750MHz
3MB system level cache
ISPDual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP

Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP

Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL

Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120fps; 8K @ 30fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision

Dual 14-bit Spectra 480 ISP

Single camera: Up to 64MP with ZSL; Up to 200MP

Dual camera: Up to 25MP with ZSL

Video capture: 4K HDR @ 60 fps + 64MP burst images; 4K @ 120 fps; 8K @ 30 fps; Slow motion up to [email protected] fps (unlimited); HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision

ModemSnapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem
Downlink: Up to 7.5Gbps
Uplink: Up to 3Gbps
Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD
mmWave: 800Mhz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO
sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO		Snapdragon X55 4G LTE and 5G multimode modem
Downlink: 7.5Gbps (5G), 2.5Gbps (4G LTE)
Uplink: 3Gbps, 316Mbps (4G LTE)
Modes: NSA, SA, TDD, FDD
mmWave: 800MHz bandwidth, 8 carriers, 2×2 MIMO
sub-6 GHz: 200MHz bandwidth, 4×4 MIMO
ChargingQualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Qualcomm Quick Charge AI		Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+
Qualcomm Quick Charge AI
ConnectivityLocation: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, NavIC, SBAS, Dual Frequency support

Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024 QAM

Bluetooth: Version 5.2, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice

Location: Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, QZSS, SBAS, Dual Frequency support

Wi-Fi: Qualcomm FastConnect 6800; Wi-Fi 6 certified; 2.4/5GHz Bands; 20/40/80 MHz Channels; DBS, TWT, WPA3, 8×8 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 1024QAM

Bluetooth: Version 5.1, aptX TWS, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Voice

Manufacturing Process7nm7nm (TSMC’s N7P)

As you can see in the spec sheet above, the new Snapdragon 870 isn’t a whole lot different from the Snapdragon 865. Other than the faster prime core, the only obvious difference between the two SoCs is the supported Bluetooth version. While the Snapdragon 865 featured Bluetooth 5.1 support, the Snapdragon 870 offers Bluetooth 5.2 support. Follow this link to learn more about the new Snapdragon 8 series chipset.

The new Snapdragon 870 will power a new generation of flagship devices from several prominent OEMs, including Motorola, iQOO, OnePlus, OPPO, and Xiaomi. Devices featuring the chipset are expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2021.

Tags QualcommQualcomm SnapdragonQualcomm Snapdragon 870

About author

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra

A Literature and Linguistics graduate with a keen interest in everything Android. When not writing about tech, Pranob spends most of his time either playing League of Legends or lurking on Reddit.

Load Comments