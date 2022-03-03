Qualcomm validates Samsung’s LPDDR5X DRAM for Snapdragon chips

In November last year, Samsung announced the world’s first LPDDRD5X DRAM chip for mobile devices. The new chip promises significantly faster data transfer speed while consuming less power than LPDDR5 RAM. We have yet to see a commercial phone with LPDDR5X RAM, but that may change soon as Qualcomm has now validated the new memory module for its mobile platforms.

In a blog post earlier today, Samsung revealed that Qualcomm has successfully validated its 14nm-based LPDDR5X DRAM chip for use with Snapdragon chipsets. Samsung says it worked closely with Qualcomm to optimize the new chip for Snapdragon mobile platforms. There’s still no word on when we can expect the first phone with LPDDR5X RAM to hit the market. Similarly, we also don’t know which Snapdragon chips from Qualcomm’s existing portfolio, if any, will be compatible with Samsung’s new memory module.

“The successful validation of our LPDDR5X solution for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon mobile platforms is a testament to our leadership in DRAM technology. We expect applications for this high-performance, low-power memory to extend beyond smartphones into the data center, PC, and automotive, enabling more devices and systems to run with greater efficiency,” said Jinman Han, Corporate Executive VP and Head of Memory Global Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung’s new 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM boasts data transfer speeds of 7.5Gbps. That’s 1.2 times faster than LPDDR5 (6.4Gbps) found in current flagship phones like the Galaxy S22 Ultra. In addition to offering faster data transfer speed, the new memory also reduces the power consumption by up to 20% thanks to advanced circuit designs and Dynamic Voltage and Frequency Scaling (DVFS).

As mentioned above, Samsung hasn’t revealed any details about the commercial availability of LPDDR5X RAM in smartphones. Beyond smartphones, Samsung also expects LPDDR5X to make its way to PCs, laptops, servers, and automotive devices.

Source: Samsung Newsroom