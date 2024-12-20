Summary Qualcomm wins legal battle against Arm over Nuvia acquisition.

The jury decided Qualcomm's use of Nuvia chips was properly licensed.

Uncertainty remains as the jury couldn't agree on Nuvia's breach of Arm's license.

While Windows on Arm has come strength by strength over the past year, the feud between Qualcomm and Arm has come to a head. Things heated up in June 2024 when Arm said it wanted all Snapdragon X Elite laptops destroyed, and while Arm and Qualcomm have enjoyed a nice relationship for the past few years, it seemed there were a few kinks that needed ironing out in front of a judge. Now, the lawsuits have come to an end, and one company managed to take the win.

Qualcomm wins out against Arm in its big legal battle

As reported by Reuters, a jury took nine hours over two days to figure out the case, but ultimately decided that Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia did not breach its license with Arm. It also decided that the Qualcomm chips that used Nuvia technology were properly licensed, thus scuppering Arm's argument.

However, the jury couldn't unanimously vote on whether Nuvia itself breached Arm's license. As such, while the first two cases concluded that Qualcomm was in the right and cannot be re-done, Arm could technically re-open this third case at a later date. Arm may choose not to, as the first two cases were the "big ones" that really influenced which company could do what. Even if the company wanted to go for a second round, Judge Maryellen believes that the end result would be just as ambiguous and undecided as the first.

Qualcomm made a statement where it declared its satisfaction with the trial's outcome:

We are pleased with today’s decision. The jury has vindicated Qualcomm’s right to innovate and affirmed that all the Qualcomm products at issue in the case are protected by Qualcomm’s contract with ARM. We will continue to develop performance-leading, world class products that benefit consumers worldwide, with our incredible Oryon ARM-compliant custom CPUs.

At the time of writing, Arm has yet to comment.

