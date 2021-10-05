Qualcomm & Windows 11 have the perfect recipe to improve Wi-Fi gaming performance

In addition to the long list of exciting features added to Windows 11, Microsoft has announced that it’s bringing native support for Wi-Fi Dual Station to the Windows 11 ecosystem. And hot on the heels of this announcement, Qualcomm is now highlighting how the Wi-Fi Dual Station coupled with its Qualcomm FastConnect 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS) can set new expectations for low-latency gaming.

Qualcomm’s 4-stream Dual Band Simultaneous (DBS), as we know, is a feature that’s unique to the Qualcomm FastConnect mobile connectivity system. It can harness multiple bands and antennas to deliver low-latency and high-speed mobile performance for gaming and other applications. By simultaneously utilizing the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands (or 6 GHz where available), OEMs will be able to deliver highly reliable connections for gaming. The latency issues in one band can be easily resolved at a system level.

Value is making it easier for game developers and publishers to deliver low latency experiences to games by adding support for Wi-Fi Dual Station to the Steamworks SDK. The company’s popular online titles like Dota 2 and Counter-Stike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), both of which utilize the Steamworks SDK for networking, will now benefit from the improved responsiveness. This will obviously only work on Windows 11 gaming devices with supporting Qualcomm FastConnect connectivity systems.

Whether or not this collaboration will allow players to feel more confident about their Wi-Fi connections is something that remains to be seen. However, Qualcomm says Wi-Fi Dual Station with its 4-stream DBS unleashes wireless gaming experiences with wire-class responsiveness. The company is fairly confident after the tests it conducted with off-the-shelf retail Wi-Fi 6 Access Points.

The advantages of using this technology go beyond gaming. It’s also expected to improve and fulfill the growing demands of the enterprise PC industry. It can address the demand for intense two-way data traffic for applications such as video calls, collaboration, and remote management tools for enterprises, etc.

This is also why Qualcomm is working with other partners like Acer, AMD, etc. to deliver quality connectivity solutions. Acer’s new gaming notebooks, for instance, feature Qualcomm’s FastConnect 6900 connectivity to provide ethernet-grade Wi-Fi.

“Freedom of movement is a key objective of our Windows devices, powered by Snapdragon compute platforms, and our innovation continues to liberate users from dependency on wires, for charging or connectivity,” said Miguel Nunes, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies. “With today’s announcement, we are excited that Qualcomm Technologies is able to further advance this freedom by unlocking Ethernet grade wireless connectivity for today’s demanding users with Windows 11 and Qualcomm FastConnect 6900.”