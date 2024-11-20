Key Takeaways Qualcomm welcomes new Arm chip-makers entering the Windows space.

On Tuesday this week, Qualcomm held its first Investor Day since 2022, where it talked about its vision for the company. Naturally, computing is one of its strongest areas of growth, so during a Q&A session with CEO Cristiano Amon, an analyst asked how Amon feels about other Arm chip-makers entering the Windows space, something that we know is coming. His answer was, "Fantastic. The answer is fantastic."

Sure, any CEO would say this. Your job is to say why your company has the edge over competitors, and how you're not scared of threats because you're oh-so-good at what you do. Amon had a pretty good reason though.

"If anything, we have been a little bit more bullish on the response from consumers and retail, and we had expectations that enterprise and commercial is going to take a little bit more time, because you have a long tail of applications. For example, somebody could show up and say, I have this software that I've been using for 20 years, will it run on Windows on Snapdragon? ... Once you have new silicon coming in, which is non-x86, this has an effect of further validating the SAM ... and especially, if this new silicon company drives the gaming ecosystem, which is very important. The gaming ecosystem is also a long tail, and the gaming titles are going to be very motivated to do it. So, this is all a positive development."

It solves major issues with Windows on Arm

While there's a lot to unpack in that statement, that last bit is important. Some of the biggest rumors suggest that the new entry to the Windows on Arm space will be Nvidia, so while Amon didn't mention it by name, that would be a company that drives the gaming ecosystem. But no matter what company he's referring to, having someone in the space that can do this would be a huge win for Qualcomm.

There are plenty of device reviews talking about how great the Snapdragon X Elite is, a bunch of which are written by me, but it does have one Achilles' heel: gaming. Some games run through emulation, and some don't run at all. Some don't run because of kernel-level anti-cheat software that's simply incompatible with Arm chipsets, something that can't be solved with emulation.

However, gaming is Intel's greatest strength. With x86, you know that anything you want to run will work, and that's where Qualcomm needs to get to.

Indeed, the company had laid a lot of the groundwork over the last eight years or so to build out a Windows on Arm ecosystem. Any competitor that steps in now is going to benefit from those investments. I'm sure Qualcomm wouldn't mind if another company did a little heavy lifting for once, and Nvidia is in a position to do it.

Coming soon

Windows on Arm devices have been exclusively powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon thus far, unless you're counting the Windows RT days. The company had an exclusivity agreement with Microsoft for a time, which allowed both companies to build out the ecosystem.

We know competitors are coming now though. Originally, this was expected to happen at CES, but I haven't heard anything about it in a while, which to me, suggests that these plans have been pushed back a bit.

But Microsoft has certainly opened up. Back in February 2023, the Redmond firm finally documented ways to run Windows 11 via virtualization on a Mac. And just last week, it finally released Arm64 ISOs.

The laptop chip market is getting super-competitive, even with just the Snapdragon X Elite, Intel Lunar Lake, and AMD Ryzen AI 300. If Nvidia does enter the race, things are set to get even more interesting.