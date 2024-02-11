Key Takeaways Windows on Arm has made significant progress, thanks to Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips, becoming a genuine competitor to Apple's silicon.

Windows on Arm has indeed come a long way since its inception. With more features being pushed through the pipeline, and more apps gaining native support, Windows on Arm is starting to come into its own. The Snapdragon X Elite has packed enough power under the hood, making it a genuine competitor to Apple’s silicon. There is no denying that Qualcomm has played a key role in the development of Windows on Arm from a mere afterthought to a genuine option. Part of the reason Qualcomm was able to rapidly develop its chips is how closely it works with Microsoft, courtesy of an exclusivity deal. However, that could be about to change soon with news around the imminent expiry of this deal this year spinning the rumor mill.

The Evolution of Qualcomm's Windows on Arm Snapdragon Chips

From playing second fiddle to Apple to stepping out of its shadow, Qualcomm has come a long way

Ever since its debut, Qualcomm has been at the heart of the Windows on Arm platform. Until this moment, only Qualcomm has the bragging rights of developing an Arm-based chip for Windows on Arm, going all the way back to 2016. In truth, to say that Qualcomm and Microsoft encountered some crippling teething problems would be an understatement. This was further exacerbated by Apple’s tremendous achievement of fully transitioning to its own Arm-based silicon across the board while scoring some significant performance and efficiency improvements along the way.

Thankfully, this year, Qualcomm has made some huge strides with the Snapdragon X Elite, boasting enough power to not only compete with Apple’s M2 chip but with the more powerful, more recently released M3 as well, albeit with some caveats to be considered. This was a massive win for the market, as now Windows on Arm seems to have thrown off the shackles of the past and for once presents itself as a genuinely viable option for the average consumer. If that alone does not sound that exciting, then the following news certainly raises a lot of eyebrows.

Windows on Arm bragging rights are up for grabs

Qualcomm should be prepping for a big race soon with a lot of contenders

If the rumors are to be believed, the purported exclusivity deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft seems to be nearing its end sometime this year, meaning that Qualcomm will no longer hold the exclusive right of producing Arm-based chips for Windows on Arm, opening a myriad of possibilities for how the market will look like. There is little to no doubt that with Qualcomm’s grip loosening, this would present a very lucrative opportunity for other manufacturers to throw their hats in the ring and give it a go, ranging from contending smartphone chip vendors to established PC chip manufacturers and more.

The established behemoths of the PC industry

Starting with the expected nominees to fill the void, two of the established manufacturers, namely AMD and NVIDIA, are allegedly contemplating the prospect of producing their own Arm-based chips. It might sound a bit too weird at first glance, especially since the latter is more renowned for its exploits when it comes to Graphics cards more so than CPUs. However, much to the surprise of many, this will not be the first time NVIDIA will develop its own Arm-based processor. In fact, more than a decade ago, NVIDIA debuted its Arm-based Tegra 3 processor in none other than the Microsoft Surface RT, which featured Windows RT, Microsoft’s first attempt at introducing the concept of a version of Windows OS tailored for an Arm-based processor. The same cannot be said about AMD, however, though it is rumored that AMD had planned to unveil their first Arm-based K12 chip in 2017 but ultimately canceled the launch.

Qualcomm's familiar foes

Moving on to the smartphone chip vendors, it is claimed that both Samsung and MediaTek – Qualcomm’s own competitors in the smartphone chip market – would be more than interested in trying their hands at developing their own Arm-based chips. While there might not be too much said about MediaTek, the former is said to be a big advocate of the idea.

Developing its own Arm-based chip would make much more sense for Samsung since the Korean giant already has its own Galaxy Books lineup of thin and light laptops. This could act as a very useful channel to thread their own Arm-based chips through to the mainstream market. Not only will the Galaxy Book showcase Samsung’s external hardware, but it can be a very effective platform for Samsung to showcase its engineering prowess in developing its own Arm CPU to the masses as well. If its endeavors prove to be impressive enough, Samsung could truly hit the jackpot here.

Besides that, MediaTek is yet to be ruled out of the race. In fact, it was alleged earlier that MediaTek has opted for a rather alternative approach, working closely with none other than NVIDIA on producing their own Arm-based chips for notebooks powered by Windows on Arm. It would be surely quite interesting to see how this proposed joint venture will unfold, especially since MediaTek is targeting the entry-level to midrange tiers when it comes to the Chromebook market. NVIDIA, on the other hand, is more synonymous with a more expressive approach in the shape of flagship-tier products.

In search of a diamond, we might lose our gold

Increased competition can cripple Microsoft's endeavors to imitate Apple's model

With all that being said, looking at the bigger picture, things might not be all rosy as they might seem. While more competition is surely something to relish, there are reasons to be worried about regarding the future of the platform going forward. An increased competition would almost certainly be beneficial for all people concerned in the long run. But in the meantime, Windows on Arm’s progress might hit a little snag as a result of Qualcomm losing its exclusivity rights.

Cohesion is key

One of the prime reasons for Apple’s undenied success with its Mackbooks powered by their own Arm-based chips is the fact that Apple controls the whole pipeline. Apple has its hands on both the hardware and software aspects and everything in between, from the fit and finish of its Macbook to the software powering it.

While Microsoft is not exactly developing its own Arm-based chips, the nearest Microsoft could get to achieve the same level of control was to partner up with a class-leading vendor – in this case, Qualcomm. While Microsoft’s grip on the chips produced will not be as tight as Apple’s grasp on their M-series chips, such a level of control can only be achieved if Microsoft straight out imitates Apple and somehow manages to produce its own chips. Perhaps the latest news of Qualcomm spilling the beans on potentially the release date of the next version of Windows is a testament to how closely Qualcomm and Microsoft work together. With Qualcomm’s exclusivity deal running down, such a level of integrity might not be witnessed, which can be direly missed when it comes to a platform that is still in its adolescence.

Qualcomm has got the ball rolling, but it can't be doing it all alone forever

The future of Windows on Arm is bright

Arm’s rise in the world of computing has been nothing short of influential, breaking its way beyond just mobile phones and tablets. For decades, the mere thought of challenging the dominance of the x86 architecture seemed inconceivable. Seeing Windows on Arm gain more steam is a huge breath of fresh air, to say the least. Slowly but surely, Windows on Arm started to evolve into an alternative, viable solution for the average consumer. Qualcomm’s role in Arm’s soar in the market cannot be understated. With that being said, having such increased competition will open up endless possibilities, as more manufacturers experiment with integrating Arm’s architecture into their chips. Given that such ambitions are backed up by the established behemoths of computing such as NVIDIA and AMD, the future of the Windows on Arm market is quite bright indeed.