Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit is underway, and the company announced the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the Snapdragon X Elite Windows on Arm SoC. Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite is powered by its custom Oryon cores, and now the company has announced that those cores will come to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 in 2024.

At the company's opening keynote at Qualcomm Summit, it announced the Snapdragon X Elite platform and promised better single-threaded performance than both the Apple Silicon M2 Max and the Intel Core i9-13980HX. Even better, when compared to the Core i9-13960HX, it claims that the Snapdragon X Elite consumes 70% less power for the same amount of work completed. While it's very unlikely that these Oryon cores in their current computing-focused state make it to mobile, it's possible that we see some amazing CPUs come to Snapdragon smartphones next year.

What's more likely is that we'll see cut-down versions of these Oryon cores on mobile, which gives Qualcomm more control than the modified Arm Total Compute Solutions cores that they use for their Snapdragon 8 Gen series. However, it's not clear what exactly that form will take. For example, Apple's M1 features cores that debuted in the Apple A14 Bionic, and while the A14 Bionic was a chip better than the equivalent Qualcomm chip, it's obviously a very different beast to the M1.

Nevertheless, it's an exciting time to be a mobile fan. While Qualcomm is already ahead of most of the competition in mobile (and is consistently giving Apple a run for its money), Oryon may be the last piece of the puzzle needed to give Qualcomm that last edge over Apple. That remains to be seen, but we're excited for the future of Qualcomm and its mobile SoCs.