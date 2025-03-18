Summary Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the most powerful, with improved performance & support for Unreal Engine 5 features.

Snapdragon is on a roll today with the gaming scene. We only just covered the company releasing game drivers for its Snapdragon X Elite laptops, and now the company has revealed even more portable chips that we'll find in portable gaming consoles soon enough. They're called the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3, Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, and Snapdragon G1 Gen 2, and Qualcomm has already named a few devices that will come with these new chips on release.

The Snapdragon G Series takes another step forward in portable gaming

In a post on Qualcomm's website, the company rounds up the three new chips as part of the Snapdragon G Series. First up, we have the most powerful of the three, the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3. Right off the bat, this chip supports features that no previous iteration can do:

Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 is the first Snapdragon G Series platform to support Lumen, Unreal Engine 5's fully dynamic global illumination and reflections system, for Android handheld-dedicated gaming devices. Compared to the previous generation, Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 features 30% faster CPU performance and 28% faster advanced graphics capabilities, as well as greater power optimizations and energy efficiencies. With support for Wi-Fi 7, players can reduce latency and increase bandwidth.

Tom's Hardware did a handy roundup of all the products confirmed to use these new chips. You'll find the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 in the upcoming Ayaneo Pocket S2, the Ayaneo Gaming Pad, and OneXPlayer OneXSugar.

Next up is the Snapdragon G2 Gen 2, designed to fit "gaming and cloud gaming at 144FPS." It may not be the most powerful of the bunch, but it still offers a "2.3x CPU performance increase and 3.8x faster GPU capabilities over Snapdragon G2 Gen 1." There are no confirmed devices using this chip, but it may show in the Retroid Pocket 6.

Finally, the Snapdragon G1 Gen 2 is the weakest of the lot, designed for cloud gaming 1080p at 120 FPS over Wi-Fi. Still, it's not a slacker, offering an "80% faster CPU and 25% faster GPU performance." We'll see this one pop up in the Retroid Pocket Classic, as I can't imagine playing Game Boy games requires a taxing CPU at all.