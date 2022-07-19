Qualcomm’s Technology Summit returns to Hawaii starting November 15

Qualcomm has annually hosted an event during the winter to showcase its current and future technology. While the company is best known for its Snapdragon processors, it also has a wide range of products including modems, cameras, and more. Right alongside its announcement for the Snapdragon W5 Plus Gen 1 and W5 Gen 1 chips for wearables, Qualcomm has also confirmed that it will be once again holding its Snapdragon Tech Summit towards the end of the year.

Although we know very few details about the event at this point, what we do know is that Qualcomm will once again be hosting it in the beautiful state of Hawaii and that it will take place from November 15 through November 17. You can bet that the company will focus its efforts on showing off new flagship products, which will likely include new chipsets for smartphones, wearables, and other product categories.

During previous events, Qualcomm showed off how its Snapdragon processor can mint NFTs, create a secure cellular connection, enhance camera technology, and utilize AI to improve services. While Qualcomm is the star of the show, it does also share the event with some of its partners that utilize its technology. For now, we will have to be patient, but we should expect to hear about new Snapdragon processors for mobile, and more.

Qualcomm’s time to shine

Although Qualcomm currently has a huge market share, things could actually get better over the next couple of years. It is being reported that Samsung will ditch its own Exynos processor in favor of Qualcomm. This will apply to high-end devices, which include upcoming phones like Samsung’s next Galaxy flagship. Currently, Qualcomm is marketing its Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor that is set to arrive on a few confirmed handsets later this year. Although new and powerful, it is an iterative upgrade from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announced towards the end of last year.

Source: Qualcomm