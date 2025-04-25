Building a self-hosted application suite not only saves you hundreds of dollars in subscription fees, but you also get better privacy when running services on local hardware. Not to mention, there’s a ton of cool utilities you can experiment with once you take the plunge into the home server rabbit hole. If you’re into coding, you can deploy containers for Code Server, IT-Tools, and Gitea to aid your programming workloads. Meanwhile, gamers have the option of putting together private servers and ROM libraries on their local battle stations.

Related 5 amazing self-hosted apps for gamers Fancy yourself a home labber and a gamer? Here are five gaming-oriented services you can run on your local hardware

Then you’ve got applications that can serve a wide demographic with their QoL features. So, here’s my curated list of the best self-hosted services that can make your life easier.

10 Mealie

Throw in wger to manage your workouts along with your diet plans