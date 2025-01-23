The world of Linux distros is chock-full of cool operating systems that bring distinctive features to the table. You've got simple and user-friendly Debian-based distros that are easy to configure even for newcomers. Then there's the bleeding-edge Arch Linux that comes with a do-it-yourself design featuring advanced customization options, though you’ll have to contend with instability issues every once in a while.

Once you venture deep into the rabbit hole, you may come across something as unique as Qubes OS. Designed for users who consider isolation of services their mantra, Qubes OS is a solid distro if you prefer security above all else.

Related 4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users Not fond of the vulnerable nature of Windows 11? These four ultra-secure operating systems might just be what the doctor ordered

What’s Qubes OS?

And why should you use it?

Powered by the Type-1 Xen hypervisor, Qubes OS provides a highly secure working environment by compartmentalizing all apps and services inside isolated environments. In simple terms, Qubes OS segregates the applications within different compartments called qubes. Each qube contains its own OS template, binaries, and other packages, essentially acting as a completely isolated virtual machine.

By running apps within closed-off environments, Qubes OS ensures that any security breaches or malware attacks inside a qube don’t spread to the other services. Plus, you’re free to modify the apps, OS templates, network stack, IO devices, and firewall settings of the qubes per your needs. If you’re particularly conscious about privacy, you’ll be glad to know that Qubes supports Whonix, a VM-only operating system that combines a hardened Debian kernel with the Tor anonymity network.

Setting up Qubes OS

Creating a bootable drive

The first step to installing Qubes OS involves flashing its ISO file onto a USB drive. We’ve used Balena Etcher for this purpose, but you’re free to use any other image-flashing tool.

Download the latest version of the Qubes OS ISO file from the official website. If you’ve already configured Balena Etcher, grab its setup.exe file from the official link and use it to install the tool on your PC. Launch Balena Etcher with admin privileges. Click on Flash from file and choose the Qubes OS ISO file you downloaded earlier. Press the Select target button and pick your USB drive. Tap Finish and wait for Balena Etcher to prepare the bootable drive.

Alternatively, you can forgo the bootable drive and upload the Qubes OS ISO to a PXE boot server tool like iVentoy.

Modifying the BIOS settings

Whether you’re using a bootable drive or a PXE server, you’ll need to modify the boot options in your target machine’s BIOS. While you’re at it, remember to enable CPU virtualization and IOMMU Groups, as Qubes OS requires these settings to function properly.

Plug your bootable drive/LAN cable into the target machine and mash the Delete key as it boots up. Once you’re inside the BIOS, head to the Advanced tab and set USB flash drive/UEFI network as Boot Option #1. Next, switch to the Advanced CPU Settings section and enable SVM/Intel VT-x/AMD-V. The IOMMU option is a bit harder to find, though it’s usually within the Advanced CPU Configuration tab inside AMD CBS or inside the Miscellaneous settings section. Save the changes before exiting the BIOS.

Installing Qubes OS

Once your PC reboots, it will load the Qubes OS installer, and you’re free to proceed with the setup process.

Select the Test media and install Qubes OS option and hit Enter. Pick the UI language and tap Continue. To choose the storage drive for the OS, click on Installation Destination. Select your preferred drive under the Local Standard Disks option and tap Done. Passphrase. Click on the User creation tab. Fill in the Full Name, Username, and Password before tapping Done. Press the Begin Installation button and wait for the wizard to set up Qubes OS on your system. Reboot system when the installation process finishes before unplugging the USB drive from your PC. When the PC boots up, click on the System option. Tweak the templates, configuration, and thin pool settings before clicking on Done. Press Finish Configuration to wrap up the Qubes OS installation.

Getting started with Qubes OS

Unlike other Linux distros, Qubes OS can have a rather steep learning curve, especially if you’ve never dealt with virtualization platforms. So, here are some tips to help you get started with the OS:

Once you click on the Start , or rather, Qubes button, you’ll notice several cubes containing some pre-installed apps.

, or rather, button, you’ll notice several cubes containing some pre-installed apps. Certain apps, such as Firefox, may appear on a handful of qubes, though the privileges available to the app tend to vary between different environments.

To configure a qube to your liking, click on the Settings button. This will open up a new window, where you can modify everything from the OS template, apps, and I/O devices to the amount of virtual cores and memory allocated to the qube.

button. This will open up a new window, where you can modify everything from the OS template, apps, and I/O devices to the amount of virtual cores and memory allocated to the qube. If you wish to create an isolated environment, you can do so with the Create New Qube option inside the Qubes Tools section of the Start menu .

option inside the section of the . Speaking of, you can use the Qube Manager option to keep tabs on all the qubes within your system.

option to keep tabs on all the qubes within your system. Remember, dom0 is the central qube that governs the operations of all other environments, and you should leave it alone to avoid compromising the security of your system.

is the central qube that governs the operations of all other environments, and you should leave it alone to avoid compromising the security of your system. Finally, the Qubes Template Manager is another useful setting, as it lets you switch, download, and access different operating system templates for your qubes.

Staying one step ahead of malware with Qubes OS