It might seem otherwise from all the buzz, but not everyone is using a mechanical keyboard yet. Despite the massive boom in their popularity, you might still be relying on your trusty membrane keyboard. After all, if you've been using membrane boards for years, what's the big hurry to move to a mechanical keyboard? Maybe your existing keyboard does everything you need it to, and you're not really looking to shake things up.

On the other hand, if you've been smitten with the mechanical keyboards you keep seeing on your feed, and finally want to jump in, there are five crucial questions you need to ask yourself before you buy one. I won't get into "gaming" features, keyboard designs, and software support, focusing instead on the aspects of a mechanical keyboard that will determine if it can properly replace your reliable membrane keyboard.

5 Do you prefer loud or silent switches?

This is something you just know

Whether you're a novice or a seasoned user, you can immediately answer this one. Membrane keyboards are usually quite silent, thanks to the silicone or rubber membrane under the keys. This also makes the typing experience feel "soft", which some people don't like. However, the feedback aside, if you want to continue to have a silent keyboard even after moving to the mechanical camp, you have a few good choices.

Linear switches are generally the most silent when compared to clicky or tactile switches. The overall sound will depend on a lot of other factors (which we'll cover below), but the bulk of it will be determined by the switch type. If you'd prefer a slightly louder switch that emits a satisfying click when pressed, a clicky or tactile switch might work better for you. A tactile switch is relatively more silent than a clicky one, but retains the satisfying feedback preferred by many users.

Another option, if you want an extremely silent operation, is a Hall effect keyboard. These keyboards feature magnetic switches that are considerably more silent than most mechanical switches, and might appeal to users who want an understated sound profile. Hall effect keyboards have a few other benefits over mechanical ones, such as custom actuation points, less wear & tear, and lower input delay — these might not matter to most people, but they're good bonuses.

4 Do you need that thock?

The switches are just the beginning