The age of prebuilt gaming PCs with poor performance and build quality is, thankfully, long behind us. You can still spot some gems with 10th Gen Core i5 CPUs selling for $1,000 on Amazon, but largely, the prebuilt PC scene has drastically improved over the last few years. Today, there are a lot of great options from both boutique builders and big-name manufacturers that rival custom gaming PCs in both value-for-money and build quality.

If you're in the market for a prebuilt gaming desktop but are confused by the myriad of choices, there are 6 simple questions you can ask yourself to reveal your ideal gaming PC. These questions will help you dig a bit deeper into your actual needs and preferences, and help you avoid buying the wrong machine. After all, a prebuilt PC is forever (kind of).

6 Do you want a desk PC or a living room PC?

An oft-ignored consideration

When shopping for a prebuilt system, the size and color of the case can feel like secondary or even tertiary factors. Gamers are naturally fixated on the graphics card, processor, and RAM more than what the PC looks like and how big it is. But, as with many things in life, size matters. So, it becomes imperative to ask yourself where exactly you'll be placing your PC — on your personal desk or next to your TV in the living room.

You can always find boutique builders offering systems built in more compact cases.

The answer will help you decide whether you want the usual mid-tower and full-tower PCs to grace your desk or a compact, minimalist machine that blends in nicely with your living room aesthetic. Most prebuilt PCs you find on popular sites like Amazon, Best Buy, or Newegg would fall into the former category as they're targeted at the larger segment of gamers looking for a desk build. But, you can always find boutique builders offering systems built in more compact cases.

5 What connectivity features are a must-have for you?

Gloss over connectivity and regret later

You might not think about the number of USB ports, wireless connectivity, or front I/O connections when choosing a prebuilt gaming PC. But these features are integral to a satisfying PC experience. Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, high-speed USB-A ports, USB-C ports for wireless peripherals — all of them will determine how much you're able to extract out of your PC. Plus, being a prebuilt PC buyer, you might not be comfortable buying and installing additional Wi-Fi cards or USB hubs later, if your PC is missing some of these key features.

Adequate front I/O ports can be super convenient when you need to plug in a USB drive, wired headphones, or even wireless dongles. Ethernet isn't always an option, especially if you're keeping your PC in the living room, where Wi-Fi is preferable over an extra cable.

4 Are hardware upgrades important to you?

Do you want a PC you can grow old with?